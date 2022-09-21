Which NFL Teams Wore the Same Uni Combo All Season Long?

What do the 1972 Cowboys, 1986 Browns, 1991 Chargers, and 1998 Oilers (all shown above) have in common? They’re among the 21 NFL teams in the Super Bowl era to have worn the same uni combo (not just the same jersey color) for each regular season game. That analysis comes from Uni Watch Reader Adam Tow, who recently combed through the Mighty Gridiron Uniform Database to determine which teams had truly uniform uniforms for an entire season — an interesting research project! Adam has summarized his findings on this spreadsheet. The 21 one-combo teams are shown in green; near-misses that wore the same combo for every game except one are shown in yellow. If you click on those green and yellow cells, you’ll be brought to the Gridiron Uniform Database page for that team, so you can see what they wore. I’m sure most of you already know this, but just in case: The reason it’s possible to wear the same combo all season long in the NFL is that the home team gets its choice of white or color. So if a team chooses to wear white at home, and if all its road opponents wear color at home, then boom — you’ve worn white for the entire season. (The inverse could also work, at least in theory, resulting in a team wearing color for the entire season, but it’s Unthinkable that a team’s road schedule would feature nothing but teams wearing white at home. Indeed, all 21 of the one-combo seasons were by teams wearing white.) A few additional notes: Twelve of the 21 one-combo seasons paired the white jerseys with white pants. The other nine involved non-white pants.

Can you guess which team has had the most one-combo seasons? You might be thinking the Cowboys, but the answer — which I wouldn’t have guessed — is the Browns, with six such seasons (including two in a row in 1972 and ’73). Close behind are the Rams with five (including three in a row in 1968, ’69, and ’70) and the Chargers with four (including two in a row in 1982 and ’83).

The parenthetical instances I just noted are the only examples of teams going one-combo in consecutive seasons.

As for the Cowboys: Although they famously wear white at home, they’ve had only one one-combo season — 1972. (They’ve had five near-miss seasons, however.)

Lots of Uni Watch Readers probably know that the Bucs wore mono-white throughout their Inaugural 1976 season. That’s the only time they’ve gone the one-combo route.

The last team to accomplish the one-combo distinction was the 2011 Browns. Considering the Advent of Color Rush and the Demise of the one-shell rule, we’ll likely never see such a season again.

Some of the 21 one-combo teams wore a different combo in the preseason and/or the postseason. But they still qualify for the list, because this research project was looking only at the regular season. Fun project! Big thanks to Adam for delving into this one for us.

Maury Wills: 1932-2022 Maury Wills, the Greatest base-stealer of his generation and the 1962 National League MVP, died Yesterday at the age of 89. I never saw him play, but he’s always been interesting to me from a Uni Watch perspective, for two reasons. First, he was a relatively small man who wore No. 30, which is a big, blocky number. Somehow that never felt right for a speed-demon player like Wills. He should’ve had a sleeker, more streamlined number — either a single digit or at least something that included a “1” so it wouldn’t be so wide, like Lou Brock’s No. 18. (Yeah, I know Rickey wore No. 24 and 35 for much of his career, but he had a much larger, broader frame, so the wider number didn’t look as incongruous on him.) Update: As a bunch of commenters have quickly pointed out, Lou Brock wore No. 20, not No. 18. I was mistakenly thinking of his single-season then-record 118 stolen bases. In any case, his 20 never bothered me the way Will’s 30 did. Hmmmmm. Second, in 1981 Wills got caught in one of my favorite incidents of MLB cheating. He was managing the Mariners at the time, and opposing teams were saying that M’s outfielder Tom Paciorek was illegally stepping out of the front of the batter’s box as he took his swing. So Wills had the Seattle grounds crew lengthen the box a foot — for which he was promptly busted by A’s Skipper Billy Martin: Contrary to the last line of the next-to-last graph, Wills was indeed suspended for this stunt, for two games. No word yet on a possible memorial patch or armband, but I imagine the Dodgers will do something in that regard. RIP

