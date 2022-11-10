Which NFL teams have the toughest remaining schedules? Here’s the Outlook Entering Week 10

There are only nine weeks remaining of the 2022 NFL regular season, and playoff races are starting to take shape. As stakes rise, every game means more and more.

So let’s look at the strength of the schedule. The NFL operates on an unbalanced schedule, meaning that bad teams in the previous season theoretically will have an easier schedule than good teams. This makes for some nice drama as we near the end of the season. I’ve looked at my NFL betting model and calculated each team’s strength of schedule for the rest of the season. This process involves adjusting for opponents coming off a bye week, whether the game is at home or on the road, and of course, how good the opponent is.

When we are determining what is going to happen the rest of the season, we must look at what a team is going up against the rest of the way. The SOS is the average expected win percentage of all the teams remaining on a team’s schedule. Thus, the Patriots are first on this list with the toughest remaining schedule because their remaining opponents would win a league-best 54.3 percent of their games against a league average opponent. And the Ravens’ schedule is the easiest because their average opponent would only win a league-low 46.0 percent of the time against a league average opponent.

Rank Team SOS 1 54.3% 2 52.9% 2 52.9% 4 52.4% 5 51.8% 6 51.2% 6 51.2% 6 51.2% 9 51.1% 10 50.8% 10 50.8% 12 50.6% 12 50.6% 12 50.6% 15 50.5% 16 50.2% 17 50.0% 18 49.7% 18 49.7% 18 49.7% 18 49.7% 22 49.5% 22 49.5% 24 49.2% 25 49.1% 26 48.8% 27 48.5% 27 48.5% 29 48.2% 30 47.6% 31 46.4% 32 46.0%

(Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images)