Which NFL records could fall in the coming weeks? Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson are on the verge of history

The 2022 NFL season has been one of the craziest in recent memory, as there has already been 42 wins by teams after trailing by double digits, and 17 wins by teams after trailing by 14 points — both are one shy from matching the single- season records.

The league has seen 71 games this season in which a team has come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter, the most through the first 15 weeks of a season in league history. There have been 133 games decided by eight points or less — the most one-possession games through 15 weeks in league history.

Some teams — and divisions — are also on the verge of making history. The Detroit Lions can become the first team since the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals to make the Playoffs after beginning a season with one-or-fewer wins in their first seven games (Detroit is currently the No. 9 seed in the NFC with a 7-7 record, a half game out of the final playoff spot). The NFC East has all four teams currently in the playoffs, which would be the first division since the 2022 realignment to have all four teams make the Playoffs (the 1998 AFC East, 1997 NFC Central, and 1994 NFC Central had four of its five teams make the playoffs).

Thanks to the 17-game season, plenty of NFL records are on the brink of being passed. These 13 records are in jeopardy of being passed over the next few weeks.

Passing yards in a season

Current record: 5,477 yards — Peyton Manning (2013)

Patrick Mahomes has 4,496 passing yards on the year, so Mahomes needs 982 yards in the final three games to pass Manning — or an average of 327.3 yards per game. Mahomes averages 321.1 pass yards per game this year.

Pass + Rush yards in a season

Current record: 5,562 yards — Drew Brees (2011)

Patrick Mahomes has 4,809 pass + rush yards on the season, needing 754 yards to break Brees’ mark — or an average of 251.3 yards per game in the final three games. Mahomes is averaging 343.5 yards per game this year.

Josh Allen could also break the mark, as he has 4,562 pass + rush yards this season. Allen would need to average 333.7 yards per game to pass Brees (he also needs to catch Mahomes).

QB rushing yards in a season

Current record: 1,206 yards — Lamar Jackson (2019)

Justin Fields has 1,000 rushing yards on the season with three games to play. He needs just 207 yards to pass Jackson, or an average of 69 yards per game. Fields is averaging 76.9 rushing yards per game this year.

QB rushing TD in a season

Current record: 14 — Cam Newton (2011)

Jalen Hurts just needs two rushing touchdowns in his final three games to pass Newton. Hurts, who leads the NFL with 23 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons, will not play this week.

Receiving yards in a season

Current record: 1,964 — Calvin Johnson (2012)

Jefferson has 1,623 receiving yards through 14 games this season, needing 342 yards over his final three games to surpass Johnson. Jefferson has to average 114 yards per game for the record (averages 115.9 yards per game).

RB catches in a season

Current record: 116 — Christian McCaffrey (2019)

Austin Ekeler has 95 catches to lead all running backs, needing just 22 catches over the final three games to pass McCaffrey. Ekeler, who averages 6.8 receptions per game, has to average 7.3 receptions to eclipse the mark.

TE receiving yards in a season

Current record: 1,416 — Travis Kelce (2020)

Travis Kelce needs 273 yards to pass his own mark for most receiving yards in a season by a tight end, or an average of 91 receiving yards per game. He averages 81.7 receiving yards per game.

TE receptions in a season

Current record: 116 — Zach Ertz (2018)

Travis Kelce needs 26 catches to pass Ertz, as the Chiefs star has 91 catches on the year. Kelce would need to average 8.7 catches a game over the final three games (averages 6.5 per game).

Completions in a season

Current record: 485 — Tom Brady (2021)

Tom Brady leads the NFL with 411 completions on the season while Justin Herbert is second with 407. Brady needs just 75 completions to break his own mark, or an average of 25 completions per game. Herbert needs to pass Brady and get 79 completions to pass his mark, or an average of 26.3 completions per game. Brady averages 29.4 completions per game while Herbert averages 29.1.

Attempts in a season

Current record: 727 — Matthew Stafford (2012)

Tom Brady has 623 attempts on the season, averaging 44.5 attempts per game. Brady needs just 105 attempts over the final three games to pass Stafford, or an average of 34.7 attempts per game.

Game-winning drives in a season

Current record: 8 — Matthew Stafford (2016)

Kirk Cousins ​​has seven game-winning drives on the year, needing just one game-winning drive in his final three games to tie Stafford’s mark. Cousins ​​needs two in the final three games to pass Stafford.

Fourth-quarter comebacks in a season

Current record: 8 — Matthew Stafford (2016)

Kirk Cousins ​​has seven fourth-quarter comebacks on the year, needing just one comeback in his final three games to tie Stafford’s mark. Cousins ​​needs two in the final three games to pass Stafford.

Punting average in a season

Current record: 51.4 — Sammy Baugh (1940)

Two players are on pace to break Baugh’s record that has been standing for 72 years. Ryan Stonehouse (Titans) is averaging 53.6 yards per punt, and Tommy Townsend (Chiefs) is averaging 51.8 yards per punt with three games to play.