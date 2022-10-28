Which NFC West team will emerge from a four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary’s rise and Dallas’ nasty D

GLASS HALF FULL: Credit Pete Carroll for believing in Geno Smith as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. The journeyman has flourished as a playmaker in the Seahawks’ offense, as evidenced by his NFL-best completion percentage (77.3) and sparkling passer rating (108.0). With Smith efficiently throwing the ball all over the yard, the Seahawks have averaged a robust 7.2 yards per attempt when running the ball against a light box (six Defenders or fewer), per Next Gen Stats — that Ranks second in the NFL, behind only the Lions. As the Seahawks incorporate their Playmakers on the Perimeter (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett) by utilizing play-action passes that mirror their top runs, the “run, run, throw” offense is working well for a team that was not expected to challenge for the division title.

GLASS HALF EMPTY: The Seahawks have plenty of holes on their roster that could prevent them from competing against some of the big boys in the NFC. The team lacks an elite pass rusher, and safety Jamal Adams’ season-ending injury robbed the secondary of its top playmaker. With the ‘Hawks also struggling against the run, the defense is a major liability, ranking 31st in yards allowed and scoring defense. Carroll can mask deficiencies with a smoke-and-mirrors approach at times, but it is hard to fool elite coaches week in and week out.

FINAL VERDICT: The Seahawks are a feel-good story in the early stretches of the 2022 season, with Pete and Geno defying the odds to sit in a tie for first place. This NFL Odd couple has Clicked as a head coach-quarterback combo, but the league will eventually figure out how to make the game more challenging for the journeyman signal-caller. Without a strong defense to back him up, Smith’s eventual struggles will be hard to overcome when the division race heats up down the stretch.