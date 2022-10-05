Which NBA teams have the most expensive tickets? Knicks, Lakers, Warriors…

Despite the fact that they have only made the post season once in the last nine seasons, the team from the ‘Big Apple’ is still the Rolls Royce of NBA ticket prices.

The New York Knicks have the most expensive tickets in the NBA

Here’s the thing, the New York Knicks haven’t tasted a whole lot of success on the court in recent years. That’s a fact. Yet, for the 12th straight season, they are the franchise with the most expensive tickets in the NBA. The question here is ‘how?’ Firstly, let’s be honest. There really isn’t another arena in the United States that has the kind of appeal to natives and tourists together, like the Madison Square Garden. Then, when we consider the fact that the Knicks are more or less synonymous with the famous building, you can ‘sort of’ understand.

The most expensive NBA games to attend for the average family of 4, per @teammktgreport 🎟 1️⃣ NY Knicks, $937

2️⃣ GS Warriors, $740

3️⃣ LA Lakers, $712

4️⃣ Boston Celtics, $596

5️⃣ Chicago Bulls, $579 For the 12th straight season, the Knicks are the most expensive team to see live. pic.twitter.com/mCR4gN39lX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 6, 2022

Yet, it must be said that the idea of ​​paying approximately $937 between a group of four people to watch a Knicks game is a bit of a stretch to say the least. As crazy as it may sound, that’s exactly what it cost said group just this past season. To be clear, we’re talking about a team that, as mentioned before, has only been to the Playoffs once in the last nine seasons and has not won a title since 1973. Still, the team ranked eighth in average attendance with roughly 18,621 people coming to watch per game. Loyalty indeed.

What teams are behind the Knicks in ticket prices?

It should be said, that as eye opening as the Knicks are with their ticket prices, they aren’t the only teams asking you for an arm and a leg in order to watch their games. Indeed, there are a few who are right behind the Knicks when it comes to exorbitant entry prices. At the moment the Golden State Warriors are in second place with an average of $740. Next up we have the Los Angeles Lakers on $712, followed by the Boston Celtics with $596 and finally, the Chicago Bulls who ask you to cough up $579.

This is interesting — someone on Reddit (u/Saltillokid11) charted out the value of an NBA ticket based on average ticket prices and the number of games each team wins. pic.twitter.com/c2HJwStcIG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 23, 2022

It’s interesting to note, that on that list the only teams that have had success in recent years are the Warriors and Celtics. The Lakers of course with their rich history are not too many years off of titles won and the Bulls with the Allure of Michael Jordan’s Dynasty years are a no brainer. Where the Knicks are concerned, however, it’s something to see how despite a lack of trophies or consistent trips to the post season, the team still manages to attract fans in large numbers, regardless of what they are asked to pay.

