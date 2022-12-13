Which NBA Rookies are better than advertised and what can we learn from them?

At this time last year, most of the mock drafts had already been identified Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smithand Jaden Ivey as the leading candidates in the 2022 draft cycle.

However, if you were to take the averages of four of the most credible mocks (ESPN, Yahoo, The Athletic, and Bleacher Report), it is clear that the predictive value declines significantly after those most obvious players.

Banchero (statistical average of 1.5 – 1st in two mocks and 2nd in two others) was the highest rated prospect a year ago. He went on to be the first pick in the draft and is currently the most impactful NBA rookie from a statistical standpoint.

Holmgren finished at 1.75 (1st in two mocks, 2nd in one, 3rd in one) and went on to be the second pick before suffering a season-ending injury in the pre-season.

Smith was a 2.75 (2nd in one mock and 3rd in three). He was the third pick in the draft and has started every game so far this season for Houston.

Ivey was a 4.25 (4th in three mock drafts and 5th in one). He ended up being the fifth pick in the draft, after the Kings were leveraged into passing on him at four, and is now averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game for the Pistons.

After that though, the rest of the projected Lottery went Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy, Patrick Baldwin Jr, By Benedict Mathur, TyTy Washington, Jean Montero, Kendall Brown, Keegan Murrayand Johnny Davis.

Mathurin ended up being picked 6th and is arguably the second-best Rookie in the NBA right now, while Murray was the 4th pick and has had some very impressive spurts when he’s been fully healthy.

However, the rest of the projected Lottery included one player that went undrafted (Montero), three players that slipped out of the first round (Brown, Davison, and Hardy), and three others that have yet to crack their teams’ Rotations (Baldwin , Davis, Washington).

In short, half of the projected Lottery at this time last year wasn’t NBA ready.

Conversely, of the 24 first round Picks taken after the first 6 selections – Eleven of them (including three Lottery picks) weren’t projected first round Picks in any of the four mocks.

There are at least two reasons why this is relevant.

First, it underscores that mock drafts, even at the most credible outlets, are done for fans, not because it is representative of what NBA front offices are doing or an accurate predictor of what is to come down the road.

Second, by examining who was under-rated last year, and why, it can provide some insight into players in the current draft cycle who should be getting more attention.