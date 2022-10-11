Which NBA Rookie will get the biggest shoe deal? Magic’s Paolo Banchero leads 2022 draft class

If you’re a prospective top pick in the NBA Draft, you’re looking for a lucrative sneaker deal coming into the league.

Most incoming players have some sort of a connection with a brand — usually, they wore that brand’s shoes in either high school, AAU or college — while some just want to sign with a brand that will look after them on a personal level.

No matter what, though, lucrative sneaker deals for rookies are few and far between. There have only been a handful of these deals that have really moved the needle since Michael Jordan revolutionized the sneaker market.

This year’s class is no different with the top drafted guys also looking for sneaker endorsements in addition to their NBA contract.

What shoe deals do the top Picks in the NBA Draft get? The Sporting News keeps you informed right here.

Which NBA Rookie in 2022-23 is getting the biggest shoe deal?

Logically it’s the No. 1 overall pick who will likely end up with the richest sneaker deal.

Although not officially confirmed by the brand itself, Banchero has reportedly signed a deal with Jordan Brand. Terms have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2022

Although there has been no formal announcement regarding a shoe deal for No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, his penchant for wearing Nike KD15s during Summer League indicates that a deal with the Oregon-based Giant is imminent.

What are Rookie sneaker deals worth?

Generally, brands don’t offer Rookies a signature shoe immediately, preferring to wait and see how the player performs before committing to that strategy.

Even a player like Zion Williamson, who signed one of the largest sneaker deals in history as a rookie, had to wait to get a signature model from Jordan Brand.

Back in 2016, Ben Simmons was seeking a lucrative sneaker deal as a rookie and agreed to a reported 5-year, $20 million deal with Nike. That was definitely the exception — and not the norm — even for a No. 1 overall pick.

As is the custom around the league, sneaker deals are broken up into three tiers.

What are the three tiers of contracts?

Merchandise deals: Most of Nike’s athletes in the league are on this deal. This is when the company basically provides Merchandise for the player to wear with no monetary compensation in exchange. However, a merch-deal player is entitled to free product to wear during games, and these players often get a product allowance as well.

Most of Nike’s athletes in the league are on this deal. This is when the company basically provides Merchandise for the player to wear with no monetary compensation in exchange. However, a merch-deal player is entitled to free product to wear during games, and these players often get a product allowance as well. Cash deal: According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, there are roughly 70-to-100 players around the NBA who are on a cash deal. These players can make anywhere from $200,000-to-$300,000 per year and up to $2 million-to-$3 million per year. They have a basic salary and their deal usually includes a wide variety of incentives and a product allowance as well.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, there are roughly 70-to-100 players around the NBA who are on a cash deal. These players can make anywhere from $200,000-to-$300,000 per year and up to $2 million-to-$3 million per year. They have a basic salary and their deal usually includes a wide variety of incentives and a product allowance as well. Signature deal: This is the Ultimate deal and one that all players hope to achieve. These players not only have their own sneakers (and in some cases, Merchandise as well) but they are paid a hefty base salary, along with bonuses and a royalty on all their footwear and apparel sales.

Most sneaker deals for rookies are also heavily incentive clause-laden.

What is the largest shoe contract for a rookie in NBA history?

Players over the years have signed some huge sneaker endorsement deals.

As mentioned earlier, it is very rare for Rookies to be presented with Gigantic shoe deals fresh out of college (or high school back in the day). There are some players who were a guaranteed sure thing when it comes to marketability, though.

Back in 2003, LeBron James arrived in the NBA inking the most lucrative rookie sneaker deal in history, turning down a $115 million offer from Reebok to sign with Nike for $90 million over seven years.