Which NBA players make up the Banana Boat Crew? Here are all the details

The NBA is a highly competitive league, but that doesn’t mean players can’t be friends. We’ve seen a lot of friendship in the league, whether players are teammates or rivals. “The Banana Boat Crew,” which includes LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony, is a prime example.

The group earned the monicker thanks to the infamous picture of James, Wade, and Paul riding a banana boat. Surprisingly, Anthony wasn’t in the picture, however, according to Sportscasting, he was with the crew on the very same vacation.

On Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke” podcast, Carmelo Anthony hilariously revealed why he wasn’t in the picture. When the former NBA star asked Anthony why he wasn’t in the photo, he opened up.

“I wasn’t on that f***ing banana boat, man,” Anthony said. “I came late to the vacation. So, as I’m on a tender, going to the yacht, I see them on the banana boat. I’m thinking to myself like, ‘What the f**k are they doing? ‘ I ain’t ever getting on no s**t like that.”

Looking at the Banana Boat Crew’s NBA Careers