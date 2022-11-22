Which NBA player discovered Joel Embiid at a basketball camp? Here are all the details

The Philadelphia 76ers struck gold when they drafted Joel Embiid with the third overall pick in 2014. However, few people know that his story of making it big in the NBA was influenced by a former player in the league.

Currently, people know Embiid as a 7-foot center with no offensive flaws. His tenure with the Sixers has been a complete journey of ups and downs. Nicknamed “The Process,” Philly’s center is a legitimate franchise star. But his success started off in Luc Mbah a Moute’s basketball camp.

Early on, they weren’t supposed to be Pursuing basketball. Embiid was on his way to becoming a volleyball player in France. But because of Mbah a Moute and his camp, the Cameroonian big man’s life was transformed (via espn.com).

“When I was 16, I was actually supposed to go to France to be a professional volleyball player,” Embiid said. “Until the opportunity came and I started playing basketball. My dad, he thought it was too physical for me, so he didn’t let me play.

“Just the intensity, how fun it was and how exciting the dream to come to the US and make it happen. I just thought about it, that’s when I wanted to play basketball.”

Both hailing from Cameroon, Embiid was invited to Mbah a Moute’s basketball camp in 2011. At just 17 years of age, the Sixers big man was already standing tall at 6-10. This was also why he attended Montverde Academy, which was Mbah a Moute’s alma mater.

A year later, he transferred to The Rock School to continue his high school. After attending high school, he committed to Kansas in college. This propelled his basketball career and was drafted high despite suffering a back injury during the latter part of his college career.

Joel Embiid could win the MVP award this season