Which NBA owners could defeat Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban in a shooting contest?
Dallas Mavericks fans know owner Mark Cuban is a bucket. The 64-year-old Billionaire can often be seen shooting on the American Airlines Center floor before home games, and he is no stranger to putting on a show with his shooting.
With training camp just over one week away, Cuban is putting in work on his jumper too. They trained for three hours with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, who is better known as Lethal Shooter. Cuban has said his playing days are behind him, but the Mavs owner can certainly shoot it.
Here is a look at the video before taking a look at what NBA owners could likely beat Cuban in a shooting contest.
Lethal Shooter put Cuban through a bunch of drills, and fans can see that the Mavs owner is a bucket.
Excluding former NBA players, Cuban may be the best shooting owner in the NBA. Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade, and Grant Hill are all listed among the NBA’s owners, and they certainly have the advantage over Cubes.
If the 30 principal owners had a shooting contest, Cuban would certainly have a chance to go on a run through the bracket. I’d put Cuba in the final four with Jordan taking home the championship. MJ is the GOAT for a reason, and he would certainly turn on the jumper if the competition picked up.
Fans can see Mark Cuban shooting before home games this season, and they can bet that the Mavericks boss will keep his jumper locked in throughout the season. The team is looking to build on last season’s run to the conference finals, and they will be back in the running as long as Luka Doncic is healthy. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, so be sure to tune in and enjoy the show.