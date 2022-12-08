Which Leagues have the most goal scorers at FIFA World Cup 2022?

It is not a surprise that Europe’s top five leagues dominate this chart.

With the Round Of 16 coming to an end, the fight gets tougher and tougher. The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18. Many matches brought forward an enthralling atmosphere. Japan Shocked the world by beating Spain and Germany. They almost managed to beat Croatia as well in the Round Of 16.

The World Cup 2022 has become a goal fest as well. Brazil just recently ran riot against South Korea scoring four goals. As expected, the players from the top five leagues have scored the most goals. Let’s take a look at the Leagues with the most goal scorers at the World Cup.

5) Serie A (11 goals)

The players from the top league in Italy have managed to score 11 goals in the World Cup. The leading goalscorer from a Serie A club is Olivier Giroud. The France striker is absolutely bossing it this season. Giroud has amassed nine goals and has five assists for AC Milan in 19 games.

Moreover, he has scored four goals and has two assists in six Champions League games as well. Olivier definitely succeeded in bringing this form to the World Cup as well. Giroud has scored three goals in the World Cup and further increased his goal tally for France to 52.

4) Bundesliga (13 goals)

Although Germany is out of the World Cup, players from the Bundesliga are doing quite well. Overall players from the Bundesliga have managed to score 13 goals in the World Cup 2022. Excluding goals, Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham are two excellent prospects in the World Cup.

As of now, Niclas Fullkrug, a forward for Germany and Werder Bremen has scored two goals. Fullkrug scored a late equalizer against Spain in the Group stages. It is possible that the likes of Jude Bellingham and some other players can increase the goal tally.

3) La Liga (15 goals)

How the Mighty have fallen. Once upon a time, players from La Liga would almost top every statistical chart. Despite a Transitional phase of La Liga, their players are still managing to uphold the league’s reputation. Players from La Liga have managed to score 15 goals in the World Cup 2022. Alvaro Morata scored three goals for Spain and also has one assist. Ferran Torres is just one goal short of Alvaro Morata.

The Atletico Madrid striker scored three goals in three games for Spain. Real Madrid’s Vinicus Jr, a Winger for Real Madrid and Brazil can also score more goals as Brazil progresses ahead.

2) Ligue 1 (18 goals)

Everyone knows who’s leading the charts here. PSG’s stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have together scored eight out of 18 goals scored by Ligue 1 players. Kylian Mbappe received a lot of backlash after rejecting his dream offer from Real Madrid. Since then, he’s set on proving everyone wrong.

Mbappe scored a brace against Poland to knock them out. Messi, on the other hand, is getting in form after a great match against Australia. Neymar Jr who has just returned after a minor injury can also top the charts.

1) Premier League (35 goals)

As expected, the players from the Premier League have scored the most goals. An astounding 35 goals from Premier League players. Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were blamed for England’s loss in the Euros Finals against Italy. Now, Rashford and Saka are England’s top scorers in the World Cup 2022 with three goals each. Kai Havertz was just behind with two goals. However, they have no chance since Germany are now eliminated.

Harry Kane is also likely to lead the goalscoring chart for England. The Tottenham Hotspur striker was the leading goalscorer at the previous World Cup. However, Fate is against him as no player has ever won consecutive Golden Boots at the World Cup.

