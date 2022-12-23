Which Golfers Won The Most Money In 2022?

This year was the first year where the game of golf was seismically changed because of money. The emergence of the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed LIV Golf has seen the landscape of the sport change, and as a result of that, players are getting richer and richer like never before.

We’ve seen huge sums reported for some of the world’s biggest names to join Greg Norman’s start-up tour, with LIV spending just under $800m in 2022 according to reports. It has forced the PGA Tour to respond by opening its own purse strings, resulting in elevated $20m purses and continued rising bonuses in the FedEx Cup and Player Impact Program.

