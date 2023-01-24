Which Georgia football players declared for the 2023 NFL draft?

Georgia is losing 13 players from its national championship-winning team to the 2023 NFL draft. Quarterback Stetson, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith are all officially out of eligibility. The remainder decided it was time to take their talents to the next level.

But don’t think for one second that means Georgia won’t have a great opportunity to go for the three-peat next year, as the Bulldogs’ roster is still loaded with talent at every position.

In 2021, Georgia had 15 players drafted, including five first-round picks. It also saw a number of guys transfer away from the program. Georgia went 15-0 and won the national championship the following season.

Here’s a look at every Georgia football player in the 2023 NFL draft: