Which Georgia football players declared for the 2023 NFL draft?

Georgia is losing 13 players from its national championship-winning team to the 2023 NFL draft. Quarterback Stetson, outside linebacker Robert Beal and safety Christopher Smith are all officially out of eligibility. The remainder decided it was time to take their talents to the next level.

But don’t think for one second that means Georgia won’t have a great opportunity to go for the three-peat next year, as the Bulldogs’ roster is still loaded with talent at every position.

In 2021, Georgia had 15 players drafted, including five first-round picks. It also saw a number of guys transfer away from the program. Georgia went 15-0 and won the national championship the following season.

Here’s a look at every Georgia football player in the 2023 NFL draft:

QB Stetson Bennett

Where Bennett Ranks on ESPN’s list of best quarterbacks: #11

DT Jalen Carter

Where Carter Ranks on ESPN’s list of best defensive tackles: #1

OLB Nolan Smith

Where Smith Ranks on ESPN’s list of best outside linebackers: #4

RB Kenny McIntosh

Where McIntosh Ranks on ESPN’s list of best running backs: #9

CB Kelee Ringo

Where Ringo Ranks on ESPN’s list of best cornerbacks: #3

TE Darnell Washington

Where Washington Ranks on ESPN’s list of best tight ends: #3

WR Kearis Jackson

Where Jackson Ranks on ESPN’s list of best wide receivers: #29

S Christopher Smith

Where Smith Ranks on ESPN’s list of best safeties: #6

OT Broderick Jones

Where Jones Ranks on ESPN’s list of best Offensive tackles: #4

OT Warren McClendon

Where McClendon Ranks on ESPN’s list of best Offensive tackles: N/A

OL Warren Ericson

Where Ericson Ranks on ESPN’s list of best available Offensive linemen: N/A

OLB Robert Beal

Where Beal Ranks on ESPN’s list of best available outside linebackers: N/A

K Jack Podlesny

Where Podlesny Ranks on ESPN’s list of best available quarterbacks: N/A

