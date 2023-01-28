Which Gator player would win the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is Tonight and hopefully former Florida football player Titus O’Neil doesn’t come running down the ramp and trip under the ring (he knows what he did).

Also O’Neil doesn’t wrestle much these days, so we need to establish which current member of the Florida Gators could credibly win the Rumble.

Florida Football: Over the top rope

“BUT BEn, yoU KNOW WREStlINg IS FAkE rIGHT?!?!?!?”

I bet you are real fun at parties.

Ignoring that wrestling is scripted, we are going to dive into the world of kayfabe to find ourselves a winner.

Your first instinct might be someone like Desmond Watson, because “How are they ever going to get him over the top rope?” The problem is after a couple of eliminations, everyone in the ring would gang up on him and toss him out. Happens every year to the big guy.

Chamber Wilson would certainly have a chance as the young up and comer looking to prove himself. Problem he would climb to the top rope and have Trey Dean pop out of the crowd to sabotage him and push him off.

Likewise, Jason Marshall probably stay away from the action, maybe a good 5-7 yards away from the ring, so he would probably last a while. One tie up though and he’s going over.

You have to be Sturdy to win the rumble, so Shemar James would have a good run. But James is inexperienced and I could see him going to close line a Veteran like Ricky Pearsall over the top, but Pearsall would duck and send James flying.

Now Pearsall would be a solid candidate to win the Florida Football Royal Rumble. He’s well liked, is savvy enough to stay aware of danger, and would have no problem carrying the mantle for the Florida Gators. But remember, this is scripted and someone backstage has to pick you to win. Judging by the number of targets Pearsall got last year, he’s not the choice.

To win the Florida Football Royal Rumble, you need backstage presence along with in ring performance. You need a solid build and have credibility with the fans. You need to be a top dog in the program.

If those are the parameters, then there is only one choice to win the Florida Football Royal Rumble:

Montrell Johnson

