Which Former Yellow Jackets Made the NFL Playoffs?

The NFL Playoffs are officially here.

With the NFL Playoffs beginning next weekend, it is going to be a chance for a host of former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to try and make a run for the Super Bowl.

There are quite a few former Yellow Jacket stars that will be playing in the Playoffs this weekend and every guy has been critical in their team’s success this season.

Here is the full list of former Georgia Tech players that will be in the Playoffs this season.

1. Jordan Mason- San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason has carved out a role for the 49ers this season Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mason has been a great story for the 49ers this season, going from undrafted running back to a part of one of the best backfields in the NFL.

This season, Mason has played in 16 games and carried the ball 43 times for 258 yards and one touchdown. He has averaged six yards per carry and his longest carry of the season has been 55 yards.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin’s first year in Atlanta. They totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

2. Shaq Mason- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaq Mason has been one of the best Offensive linemen for Tampa Bay this season Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mason has been a big addition since being traded from the New England Patriots this past offseason. A former teammate of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in New England, Mason was plenty familiar with the offense and how Brady wants to play.

Mason finished as the fifth-highest-graded player on Tampa Bay’s offense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Mason finished with a 70.1 grade overall and a 73.1 in pass blocking.

Mason was one of the best Offensive linemen in the ACC and the country when he was with the Yellow Jackets under former head Coach Paul Johnson. Mason played 11 games as a true freshman in 2011. From 2012 to 2014, he started in 39 of the Yellow Jackets’ 41 games, including every game as a junior and senior. Mason was first-team All-ACC in 2013 and 2014 as well as first-team All-American in 2014.

3. Harrison Butker – Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker has bounced back from injuries this season heading into the Playoffs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Butker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the past few seasons, but he has struggled with injuries and some misses this season. Still, Butker will get a week off since the Chiefs clinched a first-round bye yesterday after beating the Raiders.

This season, Butker is 18-24 on field goals and 38-41 on extra points. His six missed field goals are the most in his NFL career.

4- Adam Gotsis- Jacksonville Jaguars

Adam Gotsis has two sacks this season for the Jaguars Robert Scheer/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK

Adam Gotsis has helped the Jaguars make their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. This season, Gotsis has tallied 19 tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

