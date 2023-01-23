Which Florida Gators Officially Entered the 2023 NFL Draft?

Photo: Anthony Richardson (15) and O’Cyrus Torrence (54); Credit: Alex Shepherd

Following Jan. 16’s deadline to apply for special eligibility, the NFL released a list of 69 underclass college players that were granted entry into the pool of prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Of Florida’s ten known draft entrants, third-year sophomores quarterback Anthony Richardsondefensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and safety Rashad Torrence II qualified for the draft and have officially forgone their remaining Collegiate eligibility.

