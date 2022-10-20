Which Ducks have led the way to success in 2022?
The Oregon Ducks have had an interesting path to get to where they currently stand. With the second half of the season in front of them, the Ducks sit with the No. 9 ranking in the Nation and all of their season-long goals — a Pac-12 Championship, New Year’s Six Bowl, College Football Playoff — still in front of them.
It was hard to think that would have been the case after watching them get shellacked by Georgia, 49-3, on the opening weekend.
Credit to Dan Lanning and his coaching staff, though, for getting this team to where they need to be. Also, credit to the players for bouncing back and not getting derailed by the early mishap.
While a lot of our focus this week has understandably been centered around the Matchup with No. 10 UCLA this weekend, we Briefly wanted to take another look backward at the first half of the season and recognize which players helped get the Ducks to this point the most. Of course, much of Oregon’s success has been thanks to the Offensive side of the ball, so if we were to identify the top 10 players on the team, a majority of the defense would be left out.
So instead, we did a top 10 for the offense, and a top 10 for the defense, with some parameters that you have to have a minimum of 4 games played, with at least 50 total snaps.
Here’s who rose to the top:
Well. 10 Defense — S Jamal Hill (68.3)
Total Snaps: 229
Statistics: 25 tackles, 1 PBU
Grade for Run Defense: 61.5
Grade for Tackling: 78.2
Grade for Coverage: 69.9
Grade for Pass Rush: 58.1
Well. 10 Offense — G Ryan Walk (70.1)
Total Snaps: 244
Statistics: 123 allowed pressure opportunities, 4 QB pressures allowed
Pass-Blocking Grade: 70.4
Run-Blocking Grade: 71.3
Well. 9 Defense — CB Trikweze Bridges (68.8)
Total Snaps: 285
Statistics: 21 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU
Grade for Run Defense: 68.3
Grade for Tackling: 63.2
Grade for Coverage: 68.1
Well. 9 Offense — RB Jordan James (71.7)
Total Snaps: 51
Statistics: 29 rushes, 126 yards, 3 TDs
Grade for Passing Plays: 52.8
Grade for Running Plays: 73.3
Pass-Blocking Grade: 71.2
Run-Blocking Grade: 58.1
Well. 8 Defense — CB Christian Gonzalez (69.1)
Total Snaps: 334
Statistics: 19 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU
Grade for Run Defense: 50.5
Grade for Tackling: 61.4
Grade for Coverage: 71.7
Grade for Pass Rush: 56.1
Well. 8 Offense — C Alex Forsyth (74.5)
Total Snaps: 411
Statistics: 207 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure allowed
Pass-Blocking Grade: 88.8
Run-Blocking Grade: 71.5
Well. 7 Defense — DL Brandon Dorlus (69.4)
Total Snaps: 266
Statistics: 18 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU
Grade for Run Defense: 65.9
Grade for Tackling: 28.1
Grade for Coverage: 67.4
Grade for Pass Rush: 70.4
Well. 7 Offense — LT TJ Bass (74.7)
Total Snaps: 388
Statistics: 194 allowed pressure opportunities, 7 QB pressures allowed
Pass-Blocking Grade: 76.6
Run-Blocking Grade: 71.3
Well. 6 Defense — DL Jordon Riley (69.9)
Total Snaps: 131
Statistics: 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks
Grade for Run Defense: 73.2
Grade for Tackling: 78.9
Grade for Coverage: 74.0
Grade for Pass Rush: 57.5
Well. 6 Offense — RB Noah Whittington (75.2)
Total Snaps: 138
Statistics: 52 rushes, 336 yards, 2 TD // 5 catches, 29 yards
Grade for Passing Plays: 55.9
Grade for Running Plays: 78.6
Pass-Blocking Grade: 83.4
Run-Blocking Grade: 44.6
Well. 5 Defense — DE DJ Johnson (70.0)
Total Snaps: 211
Statistics: 20 tackles, 5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
Grade for Run Defense: 79.1
Grade for Tackling: 62.2
Grade for Coverage: 59.6
Grade for Pass Rush: 68.3
Well. 5 Offense — WR Troy Franklin (75.8)
Total Snaps: 303
Statistics: 27 catches, 429 yards, 3 TDs
Grade for Passing Plays: 75.1
Grade for Run-Blocking: 69.2
Well. 4 Defense — DL Keanu Williams (70.1)
Total Snaps: 52
Statistics: 2 tackles
Grade for Run Defense: 75.1
Grade for Tackling: 70.2
Grade for Pass Rush: 58.3
Well. 4 Offense — RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (77.2)
Total Snaps: 397
Statistics: 201 allowed pressure opportunities, 3 QB pressures allowed
Pass-Blocking Grade: 85.0
Run-Blocking Grade: 70.3
Well. 3 Defense — DE Bradyn Swinson (72.2)
Total Snaps: 92
Statistics: 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Grade for Run Defense: 65.8
Grade for Tackling: 78.8
Grade for Coverage: 63.0
Grade for Pass Rush: 73.1
Well. 3 Offense — QB Bo Nix (79.9)
Total Snaps: 396
Statistics: 131-for-186, 1,526 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT // 40 rushes, 331 yards, 8 TD
Grade for Passing Plays: 69.5
Grade for Running Plays: 84.4
Run-Blocking Grade: 60.0
Turnover Worthy Plays: 6
Well. 2 Defense — LB Mase Funa (72.3)
Total Snaps: 175
Statistics: 11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD
Grade for Run Defense: 60.6
Grade for Tackling: 53.2
Grade for Coverage: 80.7
Grade for Pass Rush: 65.8
Well. 2 Offense — RB Bucky Irving (85.2)
Total Snaps: 150
Statistics: 60 rushes, 429 yards, 2 TD // 10 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD
Grade for Passing Plays: 56.5
Grade for Running Plays: 88.6
Pass-Blocking Grade: 78.5
Run-Blocking Grade: 78.3
Well. 1 Defense — S Bryan Addison (72.6)
Total Snaps: 134
Statistics: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
Grade for Run Defense: 75.8
Grade for Tackling: 73.8
Grade for Coverage: 70.3
Well. 1 Offense — RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (87.3)
Total Snaps: 132
Statistics: 65 allowed pressure opportunities, 1 QB pressure allowed
Pass-Blocking Grade: 83.7
Run-Blocking Grade: 85.8