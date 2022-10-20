Which Ducks have led the way to success in 2022?

The Oregon Ducks have had an interesting path to get to where they currently stand. With the second half of the season in front of them, the Ducks sit with the No. 9 ranking in the Nation and all of their season-long goals — a Pac-12 Championship, New Year’s Six Bowl, College Football Playoff — still in front of them.

It was hard to think that would have been the case after watching them get shellacked by Georgia, 49-3, on the opening weekend.

Credit to Dan Lanning and his coaching staff, though, for getting this team to where they need to be. Also, credit to the players for bouncing back and not getting derailed by the early mishap.

While a lot of our focus this week has understandably been centered around the Matchup with No. 10 UCLA this weekend, we Briefly wanted to take another look backward at the first half of the season and recognize which players helped get the Ducks to this point the most. Of course, much of Oregon’s success has been thanks to the Offensive side of the ball, so if we were to identify the top 10 players on the team, a majority of the defense would be left out.

So instead, we did a top 10 for the offense, and a top 10 for the defense, with some parameters that you have to have a minimum of 4 games played, with at least 50 total snaps.

Here’s who rose to the top: