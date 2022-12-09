Which College Football Team Had the Best Attendance in 2022

Penn State delivered a big year for football ticket sales at Beaver Stadium, recording its highest home attendance under head Coach James Franklin and its best figures since 2008.

The program announced a seven-game Beaver Stadium attendance total of 751,650 fans, the most since Franklin became head Coach in 2014. Penn State averaged 107,379 fans per home game, the fifth-best average in program history and its best since the Big Ten Championship season of 2008.

