Which college football quarterbacks dramatically improved, regressed in 2022?

One of the biggest storylines from the 2022 college football season was the success of transfer quarterbacks. Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Caleb Williams (USC) played the best football of their careers in new homes. Nix and Penix were arguably two of college football’s most-improved players in 2022. Nix finished fourth nationally with an 87.0 quarterback rating (QBR), according to ESPN. Penix checked in at 12th nationally with an 81.8 QBR.

Those big jumps in production triggered an interesting question about what other starting quarterbacks made a huge leap from 2021 to 2022 in QBR. It’s not a perfect exercise. In order to qualify a player must play a minimum of 20 plays per team game, so guys like Nix and Penix didn’t qualify in 2021 due to injuries. Kansas star Jalon Daniels finished as the No. 1 quarterback in the country in QBR this past season, but he didn’t play enough snaps in 2021 to qualify for this exercise.

But the results were fascinating. Studs like Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud were at the top of the Leaderboard in 2021 and 2022. Georgia star QB Stetson Bennett IV had an 86.7 QBR in 2021 and an 86.3 QBR in 2022, but he definitely got better as illustrated by a whopping 77.3 expected points added (EPA) in 2022 compared to 52.7 EPA in 2021. Even after transferring to new schools, quarterbacks like Adrian Martinez and Casey Thompson had very similar QBRs in both years. Or how about KJ Jefferson? The impossible-to-tackle Arkansas quarterback produced a 76.7 QBR in 2021 compared to a 77.9 QBR in 2022. He is who he is –– one of the top-15ish quarterbacks in the country.

For others, the variance from year to year was jarring, and a few outcomes significantly correlated with big coaching decisions.