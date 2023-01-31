Which Chicago Bulls player will most likely be moved at the trade deadline?

With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, it seems that the Chicago Bulls are involved in nearly every trade rumor. While reports have stated that the Bulls aren’t keen on making any drastic moves, they could very well move some of their veteran players either before or at the trade deadline. With a 23-26 record and the regular season slowly closing, the Bulls need to decide which direction they want to go in: to rebuild or reload?

.

