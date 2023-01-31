Which Chicago Bulls player will most likely be moved at the trade deadline?

With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, it seems that the Chicago Bulls are involved in nearly every trade rumor. While reports have stated that the Bulls aren’t keen on making any drastic moves, they could very well move some of their veteran players either before or at the trade deadline. With a 23-26 record and the regular season slowly closing, the Bulls need to decide which direction they want to go in: to rebuild or reload?

Coby White on the way out?

Coby White, the fourth-year pro from the University of North Carolina, is in a tough spot right now. Although his three-point shooting is highly valued on this Bulls squad, his contract situation makes him a prime trade candidate. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the team failed to come to agreeable terms with him for a rookie scale extension. It is very probable that the Bulls will consider trading White in order to get some value for him before he hits free agency.

With career averages of 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, White has proven that he is capable of being a valuable contributor on any team. It’s expected that he will be sought after by teams that are looking to add perimeter shooting and some backcourt depth, with the latest rumor linking him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Jae Crowder.

A difficult decision involving Nikola Vucevic

Another player that the Bulls may seriously consider trading is Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic. The 32-year-old center is about to enter unrestricted free agency after negotiations for a contract extension failed to gain any traction. As a result, the Bulls may opt to move him before the trade deadline or risk losing him for nothing, which would be a disaster considering the franchise gave up Wendell Carter Jr., and several draft picks to acquire him.

Vucevic has been one of the few bright spots on this underperforming Bulls Squad this season. He’s currently ranked sixth in double-doubles in the league with 28 and is averaging 17.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. The Bulls have to decide if they’re willing to pay him the money he’s asking for or trade him for assets that could help them build their future.

The Bulls are in a tricky situation as the trade deadline draws near. They have some intriguing pieces on their roster but need to decide which direction they want to go in. Whether it’s White, Vucevic, or someone else, the Bulls will probably be making some moves in the coming weeks.