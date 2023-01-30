Which Celebrities Are Playing The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place across three courses in California and has 156 professionals teeing it up alongside the same number of amateurs. That includes 34 Celebrities comprising tournament regulars and those less familiar to the occasion.

One of the most notable in the latter category is Welsh footballer Gareth Bale. The 33-year-old recently announced his retirement from the game and is a huge golf fan who has a Handicap of 2. That has led to speculation that his next career move could involve golf, with one betting industry expert offering odds of just 5 /1 that he turns professional.

He certainly hasn’t been slow to immerse himself in the game in recent weeks – last week, he impressed World No.3 Jon Rahm in a pro-am before the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard said Bale “has no business being that good at golf”. Given such high praise, Bale will surely be one to keep an eye on in the tournament taking place at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hill this week.

One of the veterans of the tournament is Hollywood actor Bill Murray and the 72-year-old returns this year. Meanwhile, another big name in the field is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a keen golf fan who, as well as investing in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, also took part in an all-American football edition of made-for-TV exhibition tournament The Match last year. Allen is joined by another high-profile name from the sport, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Murray, actor and comedian Ray Romano is another regular at the tournament, and he returns this year. Meanwhile, there are more high-profile names from the world of acting including Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott, who honed his ability on his dad’s golf course growing up, End of Watch star Michael Pena and Ozark’s Jason Bateman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Musicians also feature, with US rapper Macklemore playing for the second year in succession, Hootie & The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker appearing and country music’s Eric Church in the field too. Other names to look out for include Celebrity chef Thomas Keller, who also played last year, and another returning player, Golf Channel Reporter Kira K Dixon.

Celebrities will pair up with a pro and play better ball for three days over the three courses and hope to make the cut, where the top 25 teams go through to the final round at Pebble Beach.

Below is the full list of Celebrities competing in this year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities