Which Celebrities Are Playing The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place across three courses in California and has 156 professionals teeing it up alongside the same number of amateurs. That includes 34 Celebrities comprising tournament regulars and those less familiar to the occasion.

One of the most notable in the latter category is Welsh footballer Gareth Bale. The 33-year-old recently announced his retirement from the game and is a huge golf fan who has a Handicap of 2. That has led to speculation that his next career move could involve golf, with one betting industry expert offering odds of just 5 /1 that he turns professional.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button