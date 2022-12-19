Which Boston Celtics had the highest winning percentages in their careers?
As one of the winningest Franchises in NBA history, one should expect that the Boston Celtics’ alumni heavily populate the list of players with the highest career winning percentages, and to no one’s surprise but the ill-informed, they absolutely do.
14 of them in total make up HoopsHype’s list of the top 50 players in NBA history in terms of career winning percentages, a figure representing nearly a third of said list of the winningest players in league history. And where some of them end up falling compared to their peers despite decorated Careers may surprise you!
Let’s dive into who is ranked where on that list.
Well. 47 – Bob Cousy: 65.48%
(AP Photo)
Records: 605-319
Career stats: 18.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 7.5 apg, 37.5 FG%
Well. 45 – Dennis Johnson: 65.73%
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Records: 723-377
Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 44.5 FG%
Well. 37 – Bruce Bowen: 66.21%
(VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
Records: 578-295
Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.9 FG%
Well. 26 – Shaquille O’Neal: 67.85%
Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Records: 819-388
Career stats: 23.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 58.2 FG%
Well. 20 – Danny Ainge: 69.0% (nice!)
Milwaukee Journal.
Records: 719-323
Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 46.9 FG%
Well. 18 – Kevin McHale: 69.41%
USA TODAY Sports
Records: 674-297
Career stats: 17.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 55.4 FG%
Well. 16 – Tom Sanders: 69.68%
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
Records: 639-278
Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.8 FG%
Well. 14 – Jim Loscutoff: 70.25%
(AP Photo/Gene Herrick)
Records: 359-152
Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 34.5 FG%
Well. 13 – Frank Ramsey: 70.51%
(AP Photo)
Records: 440-184
Career stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.9 FG%
Well. 10 – Bill Russell: 71.65%
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Records: 690-273
Career stats: 15.1 ppg, 22.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.0 FG%
Well. 9 – Sam Jones: 71.76%
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network
Records: 625-246
Career stats: 17.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 45.6 FG%
Well. 6 – Tom Heinsohn: 72.63%
(AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
Records: 475-179
Career stats: 18.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40.5 FG%
Well. 4 – KC Jones: 73.19%
File photo
Records: 494-181
Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 38.7 FG%
Well. 3 – Larry Bird: 73.58%
(AP Photo/AB)
Records: 660-237
Career stats: 24.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 6.3 apg, 49.6 FG%
Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire