Which Boston Celtics had the highest winning percentages in their careers?

As one of the winningest Franchises in NBA history, one should expect that the Boston Celtics’ alumni heavily populate the list of players with the highest career winning percentages, and to no one’s surprise but the ill-informed, they absolutely do.

14 of them in total make up HoopsHype’s list of the top 50 players in NBA history in terms of career winning percentages, a figure representing nearly a third of said list of the winningest players in league history. And where some of them end up falling compared to their peers despite decorated Careers may surprise you!

Let’s dive into who is ranked where on that list.

Well. 47 – Bob Cousy: 65.48%

Bob Cousy

(AP Photo)

Records: 605-319

Career stats: 18.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 7.5 apg, 37.5 FG%

Well. 45 – Dennis Johnson: 65.73%

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Records: 723-377

Career stats: 14.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 44.5 FG%

Well. 37 – Bruce Bowen: 66.21%

(VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Records: 578-295

Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.9 FG%

Well. 26 – Shaquille O’Neal: 67.85%

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Records: 819-388

Career stats: 23.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 58.2 FG%

Well. 20 – Danny Ainge: 69.0% (nice!)

Milwaukee Journal.

Records: 719-323

Career stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.0 apg, 46.9 FG%

Well. 18 – Kevin McHale: 69.41%

USA TODAY Sports

Records: 674-297

Career stats: 17.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 55.4 FG%

Well. 16 – Tom Sanders: 69.68%

Tom Satch Sanders Boston Celtics

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Records: 639-278

Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 42.8 FG%

Well. 14 – Jim Loscutoff: 70.25%

Jim Loscutoff

(AP Photo/Gene Herrick)

Records: 359-152

Career stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 34.5 FG%

Well. 13 – Frank Ramsey: 70.51%

Frank Ramsey Boston Celtics

(AP Photo)

Records: 440-184

Career stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.9 FG%

Well. 10 – Bill Russell: 71.65%

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Records: 690-273

Career stats: 15.1 ppg, 22.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.0 FG%

Well. 9 – Sam Jones: 71.76%

Sam Jones Boston Celtics

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network

Records: 625-246

Career stats: 17.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 45.6 FG%

Well. 6 – Tom Heinsohn: 72.63%

(AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Records: 475-179

Career stats: 18.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 40.5 FG%

Well. 4 – KC Jones: 73.19%

File photo

Records: 494-181

Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, 38.7 FG%

Well. 3 – Larry Bird: 73.58%

(AP Photo/AB)

Records: 660-237

Career stats: 24.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 6.3 apg, 49.6 FG%

