Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman’s NIL Opportunity?

Adam Weitsman, a longtime supporter of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced through Syracuse.com that he is prepared to offer NIL deals of up to $1 million for one “five star” basketball and football prospect each year. While it is probably too far into the 2023 cycle for that to have an impact, the 2024 and 2025 cycles could prove fruitful for the Orange basketball program if that promise comes to be. Here are some prospects in each class that would make sense to take advantage of such a financial opportunity.

Adam Weitsman, a longtime supporter of Syracuse Athletics, recently announced through Syracuse.com that he is prepared to offer NIL deals of up to $1 million for one “five star” basketball and football prospect each year. While it is probably too far into the 2023 cycle for that to have an impact, the 2024 and 2025 cycles could prove fruitful for the Orange basketball program if that promise comes to be. Here are some prospects in each class that would make sense to take advantage of such a financial opportunity. Subscribe for full article

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button