Which 2023 NFL Draft wide receivers could add explosiveness to the offense?

The offense of the Cleveland Browns has continued to be limited by the inability to stretch the field vertically. The plan was for Anthony Schwartz to fill that role but two years in there hasn’t been much success as the Browns need to improve their wide receiver room. A few players are available in free agency, but the best route may be through the 2023 NFL Draft.

This class isn’t as good as last year’s, but there are still some nice receiver prospects in this year’s draft. Let’s take a look at five potential draft targets for the Browns to take the offense to the next level with a home run threat that you must respect deep down the field.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

If you turn on the film of Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, one word comes to mind, and that’s explosive. Hyatt possesses elite-level speed and knows how to use it to make big plays. If you want to turn on one game to know how much of a Weapon Hyatt’s speed is what the game against Alabama this season.

Against the Crimson Tide, Hyatt recorded six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns. Alabama’s defense is full of players that will be playing in the NFL soon and they had no answer for Hyatt’s raw game-changing speed.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Boston College’s Zay Flowers possesses great speed and he knows exactly how to use it. He possesses great body control and can throttle up and throttle back down really well. Flowers create a ton of separation and can make people miss in the open field.

Primarily playing from the slot, where the Browns need the most help, he could slide right into the perfect role in Cleveland. It will be interesting to see if the Browns value speed in the slot or from the outside.

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

When you turn on the film with Tyler Scott you see a player with all the tools and ability to be a good NFL player. Scott has already run a 40 in less than 4.3 seconds before he gets to the NFL combine to turn heads in February. Truly has game-changing speed that can make great explosive plays in a hurry.

An above-average route runner he understands how to use his speed with impressive body control. Scott could be the missing piece to the Browns’ offense for a successful 2023.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Another slot receiver with elite speed is the electric Marvin Mims from Oklahoma. Mims averages nearly 20 yards per reception in his college career while averaging 22 and 20.1 per reception in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

This year Mims finally broke 1,000 receiving yards this past season he has shown improvement each year in college. Mims isn’t a great blocker, although he wasn’t asked to do much in college, but has the tools to challenge teams vertically consistently.

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Nathaniel Dell had a great season for Houston this year with 109 catches for 1,398 yards and an incredible 17 touchdowns. A crisp route runner with quick feet and explosive speed off the line Dell is a big play waiting to happen. Dell can create extra yardage in the open field with his speed and ability to change direction quickly.

The concerns with Dell come from his smaller frame and injury risk with his overall lack of speed. He can struggle in press-man coverage to get off the line but if he is given an inch he can make great big plays consistently.

