“Wherever KD Goes Nothing but Drama Follows”: NBA Insider’s Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry Reunion Claim Leaves NBA World Bamboozled

Last season, the Golden State Warriors pulled off a miracle run to win their fourth title in eight years. Many believed it was the rise of their dynasty once again. Moreover, the organization kept faith in its current roster. Bob Myers didn’t make heavy changes to the shape of the franchise. However, this season has made one thing clear, Stephen Curry and the Warriors aren’t what they were supposed to be. The reigning Champions are now 6-9 to start the season. Curry has been the lone superstar carrying the major load. But that hasn’t translated to success. Hence, Stephen. A. Smith believes they should consider reuniting the three-point king with Kevin Durant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, the Bay area was a step off from their full power, or so the fans thought. Klay Thompson had one of his worst postseason runs much due to his long return from injury. However, his form this season has been underwhelming. The back-to-back ACL hits seem to have weighed him down significantly. The splash brother is averaging just 15 points while shooting a poor 33% from downtown. In addition, highly talented young center James Wiseman hasn’t stepped up to the challenge of taking the bigger role. The 21-year-old was recently shifted to the Warriors’ G-League affiliate in hopes he polishes his skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, time waits for no one. While the four-time Champs deal with the shortcomings of their roster, Steph Curry has been blazing hot this season. However, there is only so much one man can do alone. Likewise, Smith believes it’s time the Warriors value their golden time and bring back their two-time Finals MVP, Kevin Durant. But the fans wanted no part of the deal.

Should Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant reunite?

The Baby Face Assassin had yet masterclass go to waste. Despite his 50-point night, the Phoenix Suns dominated the reigning champions. Curry’s efforts went in vain as he desperately tried to bring his team back to life. His disappointment led to the major question, what should the Warriors do? And celebrated Analyst Stephen. A. Smith wants them to make the most of the reigning Finals MVPs greatness. His suggestion is to do whatever it takes and bring back Kevin Durant to the Bay.

DIVE DEEPER

“Biggest Fall Off in NBA History”: Stephen Curry’s Warriors Emulating Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Bulls Leaves NBA Twitter in Shambles

Durant’s situation in Brooklyn might be worse than that of Curry. Drama has surrounded the franchise for the better part of two seasons. Moreover, with Kyrie Irving serving his suspension with no timeline, the Slim Reaper has accepted that they aren’t a winning franchise anymore. Hence, Smith wants the Defending Champions to capitalize on the situation and deliver Curry the help he rightfully deserves.

However, the Dub Nation stood strong in numbers, just like their motto. They want no part of Kevin Durant as the Sole belief remains, trouble follows the 12-time All-Star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Golden State Warriors are truly in a place of doom. Stephen Curry’s MVP-like season has been reduced to a losing record. The two-time MVP is arguably at his highest peak, and it’s the franchise’s job to surround him with adequate help. While a Durant trade might drain them dry, the Warriors should consider switching things up. Head Coach Steve Kerr rightly said there isn’t much time it will last. Hence, with their biggest franchise star going all out, having the best men around him is their only hope to think about defending their title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this Story: K-pop Star Suga of BTS Meets Stephen Curry and the Warriors

As far as things are now, the Defending Champions look nowhere near contenders this season, It merely looks like Steph Curry is going into the fight underarmed. Do you think the Warriors should trade for KD or any other star? Let us know your views in the comments below.