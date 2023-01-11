Where’s Warde? – Sports Illustrated Michigan Wolverines News, Analysis and More

As the days continue to tick by without any resolution, Michigan Football fans await a decision (once again) from Michigan head football Coach Jim Harbaugh. Will he stay or will he go?

While NFL Rumors have become part of the norm with Harbaugh as head coach in Ann Arbor, the last two seasons have felt far more significant in terms of the possibility that he may actually opt for an NFL return.

Reports suggest that Harbaugh has grown frustrated with the new landscape of college football, as well as with Michigan’s apparent unwillingness to adapt along with those changes – particularly when it comes to Athletic Director Warde Manuel. The sticking point seems to be NIL if you listen to the latest round of reports. Not only does Harbaugh want a larger contract and more pay for his staff, he also wants Michigan to be far more competitive in the world of NIL – something that Manuel is apparently unwilling to budge on.

