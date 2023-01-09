Where’s Marty? Checking out what’s new at the American Visionary Art Museum

Hello Everyone!

The American Visionary Arts Museum, AVAM, is a treasure, not just locally but in the art community of the World.

And that is a fact.

It is one of my personal favorite places in the city, and professionally one of the easiest places to plan and do TV.

Many months ago the founder Rebecca Hoffberger told us, and me, on a personal side off the air, that she was stepping back.



Where’s Marty? With the new AVAM director, Jenenne Whitfield 02:31

She told us the search for a new executive director was on.

To be honest, I got a bit worried. It takes the right person for that job. The wrong person could really hurt AVAM.

Rebecca ASSURED me that wouldn’t happen.

She looked me in the eye and said, “TRUST ME.”

Visionary Art is an interesting but fragile genre of the art world and I hoped some executive would not come in and undo the vibe that people travel to Baltimore to see and experience.

Today we met the new Executive Director Jenenne Whitfield, and Rebecca, and the AVAM Board of Directors, just hit it out of the ballpark.

Jeanne never applied for the job.

Over 140 people, worldwide, applied, but a “headhunter” told Rebecca that the best-qualified person did not apply.

A call was made, a resume sent, an interview set up and here is our new director.



Where’s Marty? Learning more about a new exhibit at AVAM 02:45

But wait it gets better. Jenenne was a banker, a business person, who met a Visionary Artist, fell in love and got married.

She dove into the visionary art world eventually becoming the President and CEO of the renowned Heidelberg Project in Detroit.

She feels so strongly about the American Visionary Art Museum that she moved her whole life to be here.

Our Civic Treasure is in GREAT hands.

Our new director took us on a tour of the new exhibit called, “ABUNDANCE: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right.”

It is visionary art purposely made from stuff that would have been discarded or pushed aside.

Really interesting art to say the least. And you have a chance to see it for free. FREE.

Here is the deal:

On January 16th from 10 am until 5 pm, you can, as the AVAM’s website states, “Join in a free celebration honoring one of history’s Greatest visionaries.

Open mic, art-making, music, dance, and more!”

AVAM is usually closed on Monday and this is a chance to see it all, “on the house!” Here is the website for more information, you will find the MLK info near the bottom of the home page.

Jenenne Whitfield welcome to Baltimore! It was great to meet you today! And we will see you, and AVAM again soon!

Marty B!