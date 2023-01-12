Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for the 2023 season

Just missed the cut: 247Sports, ESPN

FOX Sports (No. 16): “The Badgers are a team on the rise. With Luke Fickell (a brilliant defensive mind) sharing hall space with Phil Longo (a brilliant Offensive mind), and former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai sharing a backfield with Braelon Allena Big Ten West division crown isn’t out of the question.”

USA Today (No. 25): “New Coach Luke Fickell kicks off some serious changes with a brand-new look on offense. Longo could insert some tempo and spread concepts to the Badgers’ old-school physicality, a potentially dynamic combination. SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai brings a high level of experience at quarterback and joins possible All-America rusher Braelon Allen in a very strong backfield. The defense loses one key contributor at each level, including a good one in all-conference linebacker Nick Herbig.”

Athlon Sports (No. 24): “The Big Ten West Division title race should be another close battle between the Badgers, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota next year. New Coach Luke Fickell isn’t starting from scratch with a roster that won 16 games over the last two seasons, but the new staff is also implementing a significant scheme shift on offense. New Coordinator Phil Longo arrives in Madison after directing high-powered offenses at Ole Miss and North Carolina.

“While the run game won’t be abandoned, Longo should help Wisconsin’s passing game with his background in the Air Raid. Transfers Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Nick Evers (Oklahoma) are set to battle for the starting quarterback job. The top three receivers also return, including Chimere Dike (47 catches). Despite the tweak in Offensive philosophy, expect running back Braelon Allen (1,242 yards) to once again be the focal point of this team. Replacing All-Big Ten linebacker Nick Herbig, lineman Keeanu Benton and safety John Torchio top the list of priorities on defense for Fickell and new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. However, given Fickell’s track record at Cincinnati of building top-notch defenses, don’t expect much of a drop-off on this side of the ball.”

Pro Football Focus (No. 24): “After starting the season ranked in the top 20, Wisconsin went through three head coaches this season as it stumbled to a 7-6 record. The third Coach is what should have Badgers fans ecstatic for 2023 and beyond. Luke Fickell comes to Madison from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the Group of Five’s first-ever playoff berth.

“Wisconsin also brings in a pair of transfer quarterbacks in Oklahoma’s Nick Evers and SMU’s Tanner Mordecai. The latter has 51 big-time throws over the past two seasons, 10th most among FBS quarterbacks. The Badgers also return running back Braelon Allen. The sophomore’s 1,500 yards after contact since 2021 are sixth among Power Five running backs.”

Sporting News (No. 19): “This is faith in first-year Coach Luke Fickell to engineer a quick turnaround with the Badgers in the Big Ten West – which is there for the taking. SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai and Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers will join a quarterback Derby with Chase Wolf, and Braelon Allen could be ready for that full-scale breakout in the offense. Fickell will have a hand on a defense that should be solid. September has some pot-holes with trips to Washington State and Purdue, and an Oct. 28 visit from Fickell’s alma mater Ohio State is the highlight of the schedule.”

Sports Illustrated (No. 23): “The bet here is that new Coach Luke Fickell will provide an instant upgrade, and so does SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Fickell is a good fit with the defensive DNA of Wisconsin but will have a chance to juice up a stale offense with Coordinator Phil Longo (who coached Drake Maye last year) and the arrival of Mordecai (76 career touchdown passes). The next task is strengthening the receiving corps via the portal. The Badgers will once again have the backs to run the ball in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. Several defensive players opted for early entry into the draft, but don’t expect them to run out of quality options on that side of the ball. Wisconsin should be poised to return to the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2019.”