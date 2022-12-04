Where will the Terps land in the AP Poll … And what about those Championship odds?

Not long ago, the question most had about Maryland basketball — well, the few outside of the fanbase who were talking about Maryland basketball — was whether the Terps would be an NCAA Tournament team. The preseason projections almost unanimously had them Landing 10th or lower in the Big Ten and chalked it up as a likely Rebuilding year.

What a difference a month can make.

After their red-hot 8-0 start, the 22nd-ranked Terps have the 14th-lowest odds to win the national championship according to FanDuel. Well, this isn’t an implication that Kevin Willard’s team is a bona fide national title contender. One game into the Big Ten schedule, that’s a wildly premature discussion. But their meteoric rise in the odds, from 150-to-1 in the preseason to 50-to-1 now, easily the biggest rise of any team, is anecdotal evidence that their stellar play is starting to draw attention.

Maryland sits behind the following teams in the title odds: Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Purdue, UCLA, Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas, Creighton, Tennessee, Illinois, North Carolina and Alabama. That’s elite company for a team few paid attention to during the reason. The Terps, of course, just beat Illinois, and they’ll have chances to knock off UCLA and Tennessee during the next 10 days.

Willard believes the program belongs in that elite company on a consistent basis.

“I want to get this program back to a Championship level and to get it back to a Championship level you need a building like that every night. If you look at the Kansases, the Kentuckys, those kinds of programs, which I think this program is on that level, they have a crowd like that every night,” he said after they outlasted Illinois in front of a raucous crowd at Xfinity Center.

So where will they land in the AP Poll on Monday?

Well. 7 Creighton lost to Texas, but the Longhorns are ranked second, so that loss shouldn’t drop them far. Well. 4 Arizona lost to Utah by 15, but it would require a long fall for Maryland to pass them. Well. 15 Gonzaga, playing an insanely brutal schedule, lost to No. 6 Baylor, its second loss in a week. Maryland should pass them. Seventh-ranked Creighton has taken two straight losses, but they came against No. 14 Arizona and No. 2 Texas by a total of seven points after back-to-back ranked wins over Texas Tech and Arkansas. So the Blue Jays also shouldn’t fall far.

They’ll pass No. 16 Illinois after beating the Illini head-to-head.

Then again, if Voters value their win over Illinois as much as CBS’ Gary Parrish, they could leapfrog a bunch of teams. They were the biggest risers in Parrish’s Top-25 and One rankings on Saturday, climbing from No. 18 to No. 10. Did anyone have Maryland being ranked in the top 10 of any poll this season, let alone a month in?

North Carolina is freefalling and should drop below Maryland after losing two games in a row and suffering an almost unprecedented single-week nosedive from No. 1 to No. 18. The Tar Heels have another tough game Sunday at Virginia Tech. Similarly, No. 19 Kentucky has a loseable game at Michigan today, although the Wolverines haven’t been playing great.

Long story short, there weren’t many upsets in the top 20, but Maryland’s win and Willard’s continued hot start should get them into the vicinity of No. 13-to-No. 16 is Monday. With consecutive games against Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA coming in the span of Barely a week, they’ll have an opportunity to move into the elite neighborhood, something no one could’ve predicted.