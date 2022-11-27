Where will the Terps go?

The regular season is complete, and Maryland football is bowl-bound for the second year in a row. That might not seem like a major accomplishment, but for a program that’s been Rebuilding and hasn’t done that in eight years, it’s a signee of progress.

“Proud of this team, man. Very proud of the way they finished. Every part of our program is designed to finish the right way and I thought we did that today, playing probably the most complete game we’ve had all season in all three phases,” Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said Saturday after the Terps (7-5) closed the regular season with a 37-0 win over Rutgers, their first-ever Big Ten shutout.

“Really proud of the leadership shown by the 18 guys that exhausted their Eligibility and of our team sending these guys out the right way. Obviously, our defense has been improving all year long. One of the things I really liked was seeing the mental intensity of how we played a week ago against Ohio State was carried over and we had our first shutout since we joined the Big Ten, which is a great feat no matter the opponent.”

So where might the Terps go?

It seems to be down to four possibilities: the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Dec. 27), Quick Lane (Detroit, Dec. 26), Pinstripe Bowl (New York, Dec. 28) and Duke’s Mayo (Charlotte, Dec. 30 ). Maryland AD Damon Evans talked about the possibilities earlier this month.

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: With decision approaching, where does top local stand following Terps visit?

“There’s a couple bowls out there that we’re in play for, if you want to think about the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, that’s one. Obviously the Quick Lane Bowl [in Detroit]. Obviously, there are some on the fringes such as the Music City Bowl,” he said. “So everybody, please come out when we go to a Bowl game.”

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: With decision approaching, where does top local stand following Terps visit?

But that was before the back-to-back losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, followed by the Rutgers win. The Music City Bowl seems out of reach now, leaving Charlotte as seemingly the most popular pick among fans because of ease of travel. Phoenix is ​​a warm-weather escape, but it’s farther and more expensive. Maryland just went to the Pinstripe last year, beating Virginia Tech. That takes away some novelty, but the university does have a large concentration of alumni in the city and surrounding region. Detroit is frigid and potentially playing a MAC team isn’t a big draw.

Here’s a look at the latest Maryland football Bowl projections. More will be added as they’re published:

CBSSports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Oklahoma

College Football News/Yahoo Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pitt

247Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Duke

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. NC State