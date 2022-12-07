Where will the new performing arts center be in Lafayette? Debate grows

The debate over where to build a replacement for Lafayette’s Heymann Performing Arts & Convention Center will continue to brew after the city council delayed voting on a study of the economic impact of potential sites.

The city council decided Tuesday night to delay a vote on a resolution that stated the council would help fund up to $70,000 of an economic impact study and would delay making decisions on a replacement site until after the study and other public input could be made. It will take up the resolution again at its Dec. 20 meetings.

“I want to hear what the public has to say,” Council Chair Nanette Cook said. “My intention was to have another independent study so that we can actually look at certain locations identified by this professional that is renowned throughout the country for doing this.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button