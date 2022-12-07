Where will the new performing arts center be in Lafayette? Debate grows

The debate over where to build a replacement for Lafayette’s Heymann Performing Arts & Convention Center will continue to brew after the city council delayed voting on a study of the economic impact of potential sites.

The city council decided Tuesday night to delay a vote on a resolution that stated the council would help fund up to $70,000 of an economic impact study and would delay making decisions on a replacement site until after the study and other public input could be made. It will take up the resolution again at its Dec. 20 meetings.

“I want to hear what the public has to say,” Council Chair Nanette Cook said. “My intention was to have another independent study so that we can actually look at certain locations identified by this professional that is renowned throughout the country for doing this.”

“People do care. They care where it goes,” she added. “But there are lots of things we need to look at to make sure that we’re getting our best return on investment when doing a project of $125 million.”

The resolution proposed Tuesday taps James Lima Planning + Development, a national industry leader in urban strategy consulting, to conduct the study on the economic impact of potential sites across the city.

The Acadiana Center for the Arts agreed to help fund the study and the city would put forward up to $70,000 if the resolution and a subsequent Ordinance passed. Cook also said the city was awarded $1 million by the state for the planning and design of a new performing arts center and that money could be used for impact studies.

Efforts to replace the Heymann Center have been quietly underway for the past year, but the location of a new performing arts center has been a sticking point from the start.

The 62-year-old Heymann Center has been criticized as outdated, and the land it sits on has long been eyed by neighboring Ochsner Lafayette General for expansion, leading Mayor-President Josh Guillory to allow the healthcare group to appraise the facility in 2020.

Efforts to plan a new performance center were led by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, now a lobbyist for Ochsner among others, with input from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and local arts advocates.

Guillory, who was rehired as an Adjunct Professor at UL in 2020 and whose wife also joined UL’s Adjunct Faculty this fall, announced plans to submit an Ordinance to Lafayette’s City Council for an agreement with UL after the University of Louisiana System Board greenlit the idea in October.

For the location, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority commissioned a site study that ultimately landed on a vacant field owned by the university across Congress Street and CajunDome Boulevard from the CajunDome.

While that selection fit within UL’s master plan, downtown Lafayette stakeholders pushed back on recent efforts by Guillory and UL to move ahead with an agreement between the city and the university to build the new facility near the CajunDome instead of downtown.

During the meeting, there were 15 speakers, nearly all of whom supported the council’s resolution regarding the new performing arts center. There were also nine people who did not wish to speak but supported the resolution, 80 people called or emailed their support and 23 people called or emailed their opposition.

“There will be different economic impacts based on where we place the center, but we haven’t even measured those yet,” said William LeBar, a vice president at CGI. “That is why I believe the most critical thing we need to do is to conduct a public process to compare the potential return on investment of different sites to each other.”

“This is critical to making the right decision here,” he added.

The council expressed concerns about ensuring that building a new performing arts center is a public process. Guillory said the city would be opening this month for requests for qualifications and requests for proposals for land sites and for building the new facility.

