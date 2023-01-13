Where Will Jaylen Heyward Commit? Why Georgia Football

Last week, UGA Landed a commitment from Peyton Woodward, ranked by 247Sports as the 2nd best S prospect in the entire country. Fast forward a few days later, and UGA is in a firm position to land the 3rd best S prospect in the country.

Jaylen Heyward, a top-35 player nationally out of Rockledge HS (Fl.), is scheduled to make his commitment Tomorrow at 2:30 PM EST. You can watch Heyward make his commitment live on the 247Sports Youtube channel.

