Where USC football stands statistically following Week 10

The Stat Pack is back. For those who are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 10 win over California. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.

OFFENSE

Scoring offence: 41.0 points per game (No. 7, No. 2)

Last Week: 41.0 points per game (No. T-No. 8, No. 2)

Rushing offense: 182.22 yards per game (No. 44, No. 5)

185.63 yards per game (No. 40, No. 5)

Passing offense: 313.7 yards per game (No. 13, No. 3)

307.9 yards per game (No. 15, No. 3)

Total offense: 495.9 yards per game (No. 4, No. 4)

493.5 yards per game (No. 12, No. 4)

Third down conversions: 53.27 percent (No. 4, No. 3)

54.75 percent (No. 2, No. 1)

Red zone conversions: 85.52 percent (No. 56, No. 6)

85.71 percent (T-No. 54, T-No. 5)

DEFENSE

Scoring defence: 25.2 points per game (No. 60, Well. 4)

24.0 points per game (T-No. 51, No. 4)

Rushing defense: 142.22 yards per game (No. 66, No. 8)

152.13 yards per game (No. 79, No. 9)

Passing defense: 267.0 yards per game (No. 109, No. 10)

249.6 yards per game (No. 93, No. 8)

Total defense: 409.2 yards per game (No. 95, No. 7)

401.8 yards per game (No. 88, No. 8)

Opponent third down conversions: 42.37 percent (No. 105, No. 7)

40.78 percent (No. 83, No. 6)

Opponent red zone conversions: 74.36 percent (No. 17, No. 3)

71.43 percent (T-No. 11, No. 2)

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 6.7 per game (T-No. 80, No. 7)

6.9 per game (T-No. 90, No. 11)

Red zone conversions (TDs): 77.08 percent (T-No. 8, Well. 1)

76.19 percent (No. 12, No. 1)

Turnover margin: 1.78 (No. 1, No. 1)

2.00 (No. 1, No. 1)

Yards per play: 7.20 (No. 5, No. 2)

7.17 (No. 5, No. 1)

Yards per play allowed: 6.09 (T-No. 108, No. 9)

6.04 (T-No. 108, No. 9)

NOTES

– QB Caleb Williams is tied for No. 3 in the Nation with 28 TD passes, three off the national lead and No. 1 in the Pac-12. He is one of two quarterbacks at this point in the season with +20 TD passes and just a single interception. He is the only signal caller in the Nation with at least 25 TD passes and a single pick. Williams’ 2,742 passing yards are No. 10 in the nation, second in the Pac-12.

– Williams is seventh in the Nation with 44 completions of at least +20 yards.

– USC has scored 49 TDs on the season, tied for fifth in the nation. The Trojan offense only scored 39 TDs last season.

– Running back Travis Dye has taken over as the No. 2 rusher in the conference with 858 rushing yards. His nine rushing scores are fifth in the conference and fourth among running backs. His 6.31 yards per carry average is No. 8 in the Pac-12.

– Defensive lineman Tuipulotu came regained the lead as the nation’s sack leader at nine after two more against California. He is on the verge of becoming the first Trojan with double-digit sacks since defensive tackle Rasheem Green in 2017 (10). His 15.0 tackles for a loss are good enough for No. 3 nationally, the most for a USC player since Su’a Cravens in 2015 (15.0).

– Defensive end Nick Figueroa is quietly moving up the sack board, tied for No. 8 in the Pac-12 with 4.5 sacks.

– Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon is tied for first in the conference with 10 passes defended. Safety Calen Bullock is tied for ninth with seven passes defended. Bullock is also tied for second in the Pac-12 with three picks on the year.

– Wide receiver Jordan Addison still remains tied for the receiving TD lead in the Pac-12 (7).

– The Trojans defense is allowing 6.09 yards per play, tied for No. 108 in the nation. Last year’s defense finished at 6.37 yards allowed per play.

– USC still leads the Pac-12 (No. 3 in the nation) with 14 interceptions. It has dropped to second in total turnovers (18) behind Utah’s 19 takeaways.

– The USC defense is tied for No. 9 in the Nation with 29 sacks, first in the Pac-12. USC is tied for No. 33 (with Ohio State) in the Nation with 59 tackles for a loss.