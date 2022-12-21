Where UAB football stands on the eve of the early signing period

With a super Bowl Championship ring shining from his finger and his player replica of the Lombardi Trophy prominently displayed behind him, UAB head football Coach Trent Dilfer appeared in an Early Signing Day Eve video on the program’s official social media accounts.

His message was short and simple.

“We’re not going to talk about it, we’re going to be about it,” he said. “And tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21, early signing period, we’re going to be about it. Look for a Giant splash.”

RELATED: Jermaine Brown Jr.’s Redemption lifts UAB to win in Bahamas Bowl

RELATED: UAB rallies after late turnover; defense stuffs Miami (OH) is the final play

GOODMAN: These Southside Dragons are ready to soar into the AAC

UAB had 10 verbal commitments for its 2023 recruiting class before the hiring of Dilfer and more than half of them either publicly or silently de-committed in the days that followed.

Of its prep targets, UAB lost commitments from three in-state prospects, Vigor’s Michael Towner, Orange Beach’s Christopher Pearson and Spanish Fort’s Jacob Godfrey, and Santa Margarita (Calif.) quarterback Jaxon Potter. Pearson is the only one of the four to pledge his services elsewhere, committing to future Big 12 member Houston this past week.

The Blazers also had three junior college commits and all de-committed from the program. Kilgore College (Texas) Offensive linemen Leon Bell and Wallace Unamba reopened their recruiting almost immediately and the latter committed to FAU recently. Defensive lineman Malik Puryear, a Wake Forest bounce-back at Coahoma Community College (Miss.), also reopened his recruitment but still holds an offer from UAB.

Despite the loss of the majority of its recruiting class, Dilfer and his current staff hit the trail hard and currently have 11 public commitments on the eve of the early signing period.

UAB retained commitments from Oak Mountain 3-star defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller and St. Paul’s 3-star defensive back Chris Bracy, and secured another local Birmingham area commit in Hewitt-Trussville 3-star defensive lineman Conner Knight, a former USF commit. Late Tuesday night, Los Alamitos (Calif.) offensive lineman Alfonzo Leomiti and Cedar Grove (Ga.) athlete Ricky Lee III announced their commitments on social media.

In the last few days, the Blazers have acquired six more commitments as they make set for what Dilfer described as a “giant splash” on the first day of the early signing period.

On the prep side, UAB received commitments from Southwest (Texas) athlete Jaylyn Ferguson and Fulshear (Texas) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls. In addition to the prep ranks, Dilfer and the staff recruited the JCUO system and came away with three early public commitments in Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College wide receiver Jamarcus Jones, Northwest Mississippi Community College Offensive lineman Jalen Nettles and Navarro College (Texas) receiver Brandon Hawkins, a former Washington State commit.

The NCAA transfer Portal opened two weeks ago but UAB has pulled only one player from the Portal so far since Dilfer was hired, former Central Phenix standout and Marshall linebacker James Smyre.

UAB verbal commits (11)

*Emmanuel Waller, DL (6-4 / 250) Oak Mountain | Birmingham, Ala.

*Conner Knight, DL (6-3 / 275) Hewitt-Trussville | Trussville, Ala.

*Eamon Smalls, DL (6-2 / 295) Fulshear | Fulshear, Texas

*Christopher Bracy, CB (6-1 / 185) St. Paul’s Episcopal | Mobile, Ala.

*Jaylyn Ferguson, ATH (6-4 / 160) Southwest | Fort Worth, Texas

*Alfonzo Leomiti, OL (6-4 / 310) Los Alamitos | Los Alamitos, Calif.

*Ricky Lee III, ATH (5-11 / 170) Cedar Grove | Ellenwood, Ga.

*Jalen Nettles, OL (6-4 / 340) Northwest Mississippi CC | Canton, Miss.

*Jamarcus Jones, WR (6-4 / 190) Mississippi Gulf Coast CC | Union, Miss.

*Brandon Hawkins, WR (5-11 / 185) Navarro College | Waxahachie, Texas

*James Smyre, LB (6-3 / 220) Marshall | Phenix City, Ala.