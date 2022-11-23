Where to watch World Cup 2022 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

With a unique change to the footballing calendar already gripping the nation, fans may be wondering what the easiest way to consume the 2022 Qatar World Cup is. If you reside in the UK, you have the chance to view every single upcoming fixture for free, both online and via Freeview television.

Between BBC and ITV, you will be able to digest every single minute of the action. Due to streaming platforms, as was the case in 2018, viewers will be able to watch at a time and place of their convenience. Kick-off times for games will range from 10am to 7pm GMT throughout the day.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your World Cup festive football binge.

TV schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games

World Cup on BBC: Channel & pundits

The BBC will air 33 live matches across the 28-day tournament in Qatar, including the final. As always, they will offer a whole host of presenters, commentators, and pundits.

Some of the notable on-screen members included Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Vincent Kompany, Laura Georges, Gilberto Silva and others.

In the gantry, the BBC call on some of their most trusted commentators. Just some of the Voices behind the action will be Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Simon Davies and Vicki Sparks. Co-commentary will see the likes of Karen Bardsley, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Martin Keown and Clinton Morrison have their say.

BBC iPlayer

BBC coverage will also be available through their online streaming platform. Viewers will need to follow a few straightforward steps to access match action.

Fans will need to log in to their BBC iPlayer account (or register for one if needed) before they can start watching. A valid email address is needed to confirm registration, plus an acknowledgment of a TV license.

You can find a link to BBC iPlayer here.

World Cup on ITV: Channel & pundits

To supplement the 32 live matches that will be aired, ITV will be providing coverage and content across their social platforms. They too have an impressive broadcasting lineup.

The main presenters, Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal have returned to viewers’ screens. From a punditry perspective, the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu, are all taking to the stage.

Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

ITVX (previously ITV Hub)

Newly launched (replacing ITV Hub) in time for the World Cupviewers who prefer to stream the games online can catch all the drama here as well.

Similarly, fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions about proof of age.

You can find a link to ITVX here.