Where to watch USMNT World Cup 2022 games on US TV

The competition starts on November 20 with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador. The US men’s national team is in Group B with England, Wales, and Iran.

Sixty-four (64) matches will be broadcast on FOX and FS1with a Spanish language simulcast available on Telemundo and Universo.

Who is in the USMNT World Cup 2022 squad?

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-player Squad during a roster reveal part on November 9. The list includes familiar faces like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Gio Reynaand Weston McKennie.

There were also a few surprises. Manchester City goalkeeper Zak Steffen is dropped after being the team’s number one option during qualifying. Antalyaspor forward, Haji Wright earned a spot in the team and has been in good form in the Turkish league.

The USMNT World Cup Squad is a group of young, exciting players who will hope to build on their performances at previous tournaments.

There is only one player with previous experience in the tournament and that’s it DeAndre Yedlin. But, there’s one thing for sure USA fans are ready to cheer on their side and follow them through a winter of amazing soccer.