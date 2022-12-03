Where to watch the World Cup: A guide to local soccer pubs

The US men’s national soccer team has cleared the knockout stage, avenging 2018’s humiliating absence in the process while the likes of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams among others have captured the hearts of the nation.

Now it’s time to support them by touring the best soccer bars in the region, all open for the match against the Netherlands.

Sounders to host USMNT World Cup watch party at Seattle Armory

Kent

JPs Taproom & Grill: 13038 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030

Doors open at 6:30 am

Gators Sports Bar and Grill: 21609 84th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032

Doors open at 8 am While consistently offering one of the best football experiences in the Seattle area week in and week out, Gators is pivoting to accommodate The World Cup.

Seattle

The Atlantic Crossing Pub: 6508 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Doors open at 6 am

St. Andrews Bar & Grill: 7406 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA

Doors open at 6:30 am One of the most dedicated soccer bars, St. Andrews has a schedule on its website for all the World Cup games through Dec. 4.

Ballard Loft: 5105 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Doors open 6:30 am Famous for covering March Madness religiously, the Ballard Loft is opening its doors 2.5 hours early to celebrate the World Cup.

LTD Bar & Grill, 309 N 36th St, Seattle, Washington 98103

Doors open 7 am “Were going to be here bright and early!”

George And Dragon Pub: 206 N 36th St. Seattle WA 98103

Doors open 6:30 am Coined as Seattle’s original English soccer pub, George and Dragon boasts delicious cocktails, fine ales, and great food.

Prost!: 7311 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103

Doors open 6:30 am “Tell people to get here early, we’ve had nothing but phone calls last three days.”

Queen Anne Beerhall: 203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98119

Doors open 6:30 am The Hall will be open!

Kells Seattle | Irish Restaurant & Bar: 1916 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Doors open at 6:30 am Kells features a double projector and surround sound alongside nine flat screens.

Rhein Haus, 912 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122

Doors open at 7 am for both Saturday and Sunday for the World Cup.