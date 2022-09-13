Where to watch the NFL in 2022 in the UK

The Sky Sports NFL channel will once again be the home for all your live NFL action throughout the season from August 22. Join Neil Reynolds and guests for live NFL games every Sunday. Sky Sports NFL will also show Monday and Thursday Night Football, live NFL RedZone on Sunday at 6pm, Fantasy Live, Good Morning Football, Total Access, Hard Knocks, Her Huddle as well as brand new seasons of Inside the Huddle and other team all access shows (Sky channel 407 / Virgin Media channel 507).

NFL Game Pass – The Ultimate way to watch NFL! Watch games live and on demand. Catch every touchdown, every Sunday with NFL RedZone. Get 24/7 breaking NFL news on NFL Network, plus download NFL shows and Highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign-up today.

Join Laura Woods, former NFL player Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl Winner Osi Umenyiora every Friday evening on ITV at 11:30pm as they bring you the latest stories and news from around the league in ‘The NFL Show’.

Catch every Monday Night Football Live game with Kirsten Watson and All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew from 1am on Channel 5 and watch exclusive content from Cori Yarckin and the team on NFL EndZone every Sunday morning at 10:30.