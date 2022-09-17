Where to try something new in Vancouver in the colder months
Places, groups, and more.
The colder months are a great time to try something new and pick up a fun hobby.
Although there are still some activities you can do in the rain, snow, and other kinds of dreary weather, there are also plenty of things to try indoors. Here are a few places where you can find a new hobby around Vancouver.
Hopefully you’ll find something new to enjoy.
- If you want to get crafty, MakerLabs is a Vancouver space that provides you with the tools you need as well as lessons and support.
- Perhaps music calls you. There are several places around town for adult lessons if you’re looking to get started, such as Play Music, Horizon School of Music, and Vancouver Academy of Music.
- A Pottery class can turn into a passionate hobby, so why not try it at Vancouver Ceramics or Community Clay?
- Join a book club! Try this MeetUp club, The Gloss’ Vancouver book club, or join in one a reading Circle at Vancouver Public Library.
- How about a Hobby that you can eat? Try out a cooking class at Northwest Culinary Academy, Dirty Apron, or (for pasta lovers) at Pasta Boy Peter.
- Join a MeetUp group and meet people with similar interests, whether its film, NFT, Gaming development, trying new food, boozy chess, writing, tennis, spikeball, polar bear swims, or dancing.
- Learn to make your own booze via in-person class or at home with a kit from Terminal City Brewing.
- Give rock climbing a try (indoors, of course) at The Hive or Clip ‘n Climb.
- Fine-tune your jokes by attending and participating in stand-up comedy. Vancouver is a top-shelf Comedy spot after all.
- If you’re a runner, or are thinking about it, start training for one of Vancouver’s many running races.
- Dive into the Metaverse at the world’s first Metaverse Portal (located in Vancouver) which also doubles as a development studio where you can learn more about the topic.
- Experiment with audio and digital tools at the Vancouver Public Library’s Inspiration Lab.