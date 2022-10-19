Where to get artsy during Battle Creek’s 2022 Fall Into the Arts on Friday

Downtown Battle Creek will feature an eclectic assortment of paintings, music, photography, sculptures and Commerce on Friday as the city Highlights local artwork through Fall Into the Arts.

The annual artwalk event, Hosted by the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, is 4-7 pm

Where to get artsy during Battle Creek’s 2022 Fall Into the Arts on Friday

Art and other works can be viewed at locations that include:

Downtown: Nine sculptures from seven different artists will be displayed as part of the Kellogg Community College Biennial Sculpture Exhibit.

247 W. Michigan Ave. (Scene Magazine): Watercolors by Julie Amaro.

15 Carlyle St. (Handmap Brewing): Acrylics and mixed media by Linda Waidelich.

80 W. Michigan Ave. (Torti Taco Bar & Grill, Simply Sensational Berries): Children can paint a free mini pumpkin (while supplies last).

83 W. Michigan Ave. (Pocket Park): Artwork you can wear by local streetwear company New Union Market.

25 McCamly St. S. (Festival Market Square): Children can take home one of 100 free pumpkins in the pumpkin patch picnic area, featuring food vendors Eli’s Doces, Lady Gumbo, Fox’s Pizza Den, and Jonesiez Hideout, among others.

38 W. Michigan Ave. (Griffin Grill & Pub): Shelia Engels will be showcasing her work of 30 inspirational women for 30 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button