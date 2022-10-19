Where to get artsy during Battle Creek’s 2022 Fall Into the Arts on Friday

Downtown Battle Creek will feature an eclectic assortment of paintings, music, photography, sculptures and Commerce on Friday as the city Highlights local artwork through Fall Into the Arts.

The annual artwalk event, Hosted by the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, is 4-7 pm

Art and other works can be viewed at locations that include:

∙ Downtown: Nine sculptures from seven different artists will be displayed as part of the Kellogg Community College Biennial Sculpture Exhibit.

∙ 247 W. Michigan Ave. (Scene Magazine): Watercolors by Julie Amaro.

∙ 15 Carlyle St. (Handmap Brewing): Acrylics and mixed media by Linda Waidelich.

∙ 80 W. Michigan Ave. (Torti Taco Bar & Grill, Simply Sensational Berries): Children can paint a free mini pumpkin (while supplies last).

∙ 83 W. Michigan Ave. (Pocket Park): Artwork you can wear by local streetwear company New Union Market.

∙ 25 McCamly St. S. (Festival Market Square): Children can take home one of 100 free pumpkins in the pumpkin patch picnic area, featuring food vendors Eli’s Doces, Lady Gumbo, Fox’s Pizza Den, and Jonesiez Hideout, among others.

∙ 38 W. Michigan Ave. (Griffin Grill & Pub): Shelia Engels will be showcasing her work of 30 inspirational women for 30 years.

∙ Riverwalk Center (Big Blue Roof Building): An open house for local photographer Bekah Arnold at the office of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan; gifts and chalk drawings by the Art Center of Battle Creek; Horseshoe Christmas Tree by George Stone at the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce office; and works by photographer and author Patricia Farmer at the Battle Creek Welcome Center.

∙ 36 W. Michigan Ave. (The Cricket Club): Leather and stone works by Shannon Bast; acrylics and watercolors by Adrianna Alton.

∙ 32 W. Michigan Ave. (Battle Creek Community Foundation): Richard Schlatter’s “A. Lincoln,” a 12-foot-tall portrait of the 16th president made from more than 24,000 pennies, the grand prize winner of the 2017 Grand Rapids ArtPrize; Acrylic on Canvas by Jim Fancher; how to make puppets by Clovis Bordeaux; stone bead jewelry by Twelve Stone Jewelry; terrariums by Curtis Arnold.

∙ 25 W. Michigan Ave. (The Milton): Flag decoration for the “Healthy Minds, Healthy Hearts: Hope Flag Community Art Project” by the Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative.

∙ 22 W. Michigan Ave. (Mike’s Team Active Bikes): Wood art pieces by Kevin Embury of Embury’s Dust Shack.

∙ 2 W. Michigan Ave. (lower level): A local model railroad by the Battle Creek Model Railroad Club.

∙ 1 E. Michigan Ave. (WK Kellogg Foundation): A public tour of the foundation Headquarters for the first time in two years, with music and performances by the Music Center of South Central Michigan.

∙ 70 E. Michigan Ave.: Windows dressed by graphics students from the Calhoun Area Career Center.

∙ 66 E. Michigan Ave. (Salon K/Out on a Whim): Mixed media books, wall hangings and necklaces by Denise Poyer and Jennifer Craft.

∙ 62 E. Michigan Ave. (Café Rica): A fall Harvest market Hosted by Café Rica and Grassroots Chiropractic, with music by Sam Luna.

For more information, visit battlecreek.org.

Contact Reporter Nick Buckley at [email protected] or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter: @NickJBuckley