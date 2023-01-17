Where to find USWNT vs. New Zealand on US TV

Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States vs. New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO United States vs. New Zealand WHAT International Friendly WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Tuesday, January 17, 2023 WHERE HBO Max STREAM WATCH NOW

HBO Max is one of the new homes of the United States national teams, including the United States vs. New Zealand match. 2023 is the first year of an eight-year rights deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports, which will see US Women’s and Men’s National Team games on HBO Max and TNT/TBS thru 2030.

The deal includes friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup, World Cup Qualifiers for both teams, as well as the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on the men’s club side. The $200 million deal is the first time US Soccer has sold media rights to the national teams without being bundled along with Major League Soccer through United Soccer Marketing. Around 20 matches per year are expected to be shown across Turner Sports’ various TV and streaming outlets. It is likely that HBO Max will eventually be merged into a new all-encompassing Warner Bros Discovery streaming service later this year, but details have not been confirmed at this time.

The service costs $9.99/month for the ad-supported version, and $15.99/month for the ad-free version.

