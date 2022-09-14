Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio

Looking for a new hobby?

Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to Hometown Heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.

Delaware Golf Club

About: If you’re looking for a public golf course that has a private club vibe, Delaware Golf Club is well worth the short drive north of Columbus. The course includes dramatic valleys, tree-lined fairways, ravines, undulating hillsides, and water features. You can book tee times online and prices are right around $30, depending on whether or not you’re going in for 18 or 9 holes.

Location: 3329 Columbus Pike, Delaware, OH 43015

Website: Delaware Golf Club

Golf Club of Dublin

About: The Golf Club of Dublin is one of the more popular public courses offering a true links style course. It also happens to be one of the priciest options. That said, the course is exceptionally well maintained, and even though you may have some sticker shock when you sign up for your tee time, remember that it always includes a cart.

Location: 5805 Eiterman Rd, Dublin, OH 43016

Website: Golf Club of Dublin

Darby Creek Golf Course

About: Darby Creek Golf Course sits on over 200 rolling acres in Marysville. It’s a serene, beautiful place that is well-designed. There are a few little surprises hiding for you out there on the course, including a maintained Cemetery from the 1800s.

Location: 19300 Orchard Rd, Marysville, OH 43040

Website: Darby Creek Golf Course

Raymond Memorial Golf Course

About: Raymond Memorial is a municipal course. This Robert Trent Jones, Sr. designed golf course was built over 50 years ago and it’s such a gem. In addition to being one of the best courses around, it’s also one of the cheapest.

Location: 3860 Trabue Rd, Columbus, OH 43228

Website: Raymond Memorial Golf Course

Champions

About: Much like Raymond Memorial, Champion’s is a municipal golf course. It’s well maintained but also, a little challenging. The Park strives to make golf inclusive, so get out there and enjoy the rolling fairways, mature trees, demanding doglegs, undulating greens, and hilly terrain.

Location: 3900 Westerville Rd, Columbus, OH 43224

Website: Champion’s Golf Course

Blacklick Woods Metro Golf Course

About: If it’s your first time out there golfing in Columbus, you may want to consider starting things off at Blacklick Woods. It’s free for players to walk, so it’s an option for people who aren’t convinced to make a huge investment in the sport quite yet.

Location: 7309 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Website: Blacklick Woods Metro Golf Course

Airport Golf Course

About: Airport Golf Course was originally designed by Jack Kidwell and it opened back in 1966. The course is located right next to John Glenn International Airport, so if you get bored waiting for your turn, at least you can enjoy that revitalization

Location: 900 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43219

Website: Airport Golf Course

Wilson Road Golf Course

About: Wilson Road Golf Course is such an icon. It’s the only executive 9-hole golf course that features six par 3’s and three par 4’s in Columbus. Ready to make up? I know we are!

Location: 1900 Wilson Road, Columbus, OH 43228

Website: Wilson Road Golf Course