Do you want to know where to find Rubber in Fallout 76? Rubber is used in various crafting recipes, including Weapon Mods and Armor Mods. It can also be used for Power Armor repairs and modifications. Also, Rubber can be harvested from multiple sources in the game world, including tires, rubber balls, and much more. This guide will tell you where to find Rubber in Fallout 76.

What is Rubber in Fallout 76?

Rubber is one of several crafting components found in Fallout 76. It is a chemical compound composed of different polymers and elastomers, resulting in an elastic material. It can be obtained from natural rubber sources or miscellaneous objects, such as All-Star Basketballs, Basketballs, Bonesaws, Coolants, Deflated Kickballs, and Bulk Rubber.

In addition to having a technical value of zero and weight estimated around 0.05, Rubber is also a practical component for crafting items. Thus far, it has been used to create bulk water coolers, coiloven molds, Fallout Shelter symptoms, lead upgrades, and more – making it essential to survivalists and traders alike.

How to Get Rubber in Fallout 76?

You can get Rubber Easily in Fallout 76 from Basket Balls and Kick Balls. You can get around 3 Rubber from each of them. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Go to Grafton Station as shown on the map and start from the Trading Post. Go straight and be aware of Enemies since many are inside those buildings. Pass the fallen tree to the path, and You will see a yellow container to the left. Get the narrow path near the Yellow container, and you will see a yellow fence. Go passing the fence, and you will see a building with a billboard with a small child. Go to the left side of the building and get inside through the front door. Go to the right once you get inside the building, and turn left at the end of the path. You will see two yellow crates filled with Basket Balls. Collect all of them, and you will have plenty of Rubber.

In Fallout 76, Rubber can be tricky, but our guide will show you where to look. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to craft some of the best Weapon Mods and Armor Mods in the game. You’ll also be able to keep your Power Armor in top shape by using Rubber for repairs and modifications. Keep an eye out for tires, rubber balls, and other objects that may yield this valuable resource.

Also, Fallout 76 is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

