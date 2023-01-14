Where to find Brighton vs Liverpool on US TV

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the US, we have all the details for you about the Premier League match.

The match won’t be shown live on US television, but you can cast the game to your big TV using Roku, Chromecast or one of the other devices mentioned below

Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:

Who: Brighton vs Liverpool

What: English Premier League

When: Game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT; Saturday, January 14, 2023

Where: Live on Peacock Premium

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Brighton vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games.

Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 180 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.

Peacock Premium is only $4.99/month (or free for Comcast and COX customers).

Replays of all 380 games for the 2022/23 season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.

To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.

