Where to find Brentford vs. Spurs on US TV
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Brentford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Brentford FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FC
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Monday, December 26, 2022
|WHERE
|USA, Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Streamand Sling Blue
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Now with fuboTV, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA , FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also Streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
Here are the steps to take to watch the Brentford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC game with your free fuboTV trial:
Photo credit: Getty Images / Imago