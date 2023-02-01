Where to buy tickets, players, date, prices

Ironically, one of the cheapest NFL events all season will feature some of football’s best players.

It’s Feb. 5, the NFL Pro Bowl will be held at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with some of the biggest names in the sport like the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, the Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins ​​to play in three games of 7- on-7 flag football as well as an elaborate skills challenge.

To add star power to the festivities, the NFL has assigned Peyton Manning to Coach the AFC Squad while the NFC team will be led by, you guessed it, Eli Manning.

Plus, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd will perform at halftime.

Yet, even with all those high-profile names attached to the game, tickets are still available for as low as $23 before fees on Vivid Seats at the time of publication.

We can’t believe we’re typing this either but lower-level tickets can be snagged for $50 before fees.

Sure, the sports’ biggest stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and the very recently Retired Tom Brady will be sitting out, but that doesn’t mean that this is an Absolute Steal and a much cheaper alternative to the Super Bowl where tickets start in the $4,000 range.

All prices listed above are subject to fluctuation.

So, if you want to see the game and skill challenge in sunny Las Vegas, here’s everything you need to know.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

Of course, every Pro Bowl roster will have quite a bit of turnover.

Many elite players will skip the game to prepare for the Super Bowl, nurse injuries or duck out with an excused absence.

As a result, it’s hard to keep track of who will be playing in the big game before the Big Game.

To make your life easy, we’ve compiled a complete list of both Pro Bowl rosters including all the Replacements subbing in for the stars who can’t make it this year.

AFC Roster

Position Player Team
QB Patrick Mahomes* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
QB Josh Allen* (not playing due to injury) Bills
QB Joe Burrow* (not playing due to excused absence) Bengals
QB Tyler Huntley** (replacement) Ravens
QB Trevor Lawrence** (replacement) Jaguars
QB Derek Carr** (replacement) Raiders
RB Nick Chubb Browns
RB Josh Jacobs Raiders
RB Derrick Henry Titans
FB Patrick Ricard Ravens
WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins
WR Stefon Diggs Bills
WR Davante Adams Raiders
WR Ja’Marr Chase Bengals
YOU Travis Kelce* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
YOU Mark Andrews Ravens
YOU Dawson Knox** (replacement) Bills
O.T Laremy Tunsil Texans
O.T Terron Armstead Dolphins
O.T Orlando Brown* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
O.T Dion Dawkins** (replacement) Bills
OG Joel Biton Browns
OG Quenton Nelson* (not playing due to injury) Colts
OG Joe Thuney* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
OG Rodger Saffold** (replacement) Bills
OG Wyatt Teller** (replacement) Browns
C Creed Humphrey* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
C Mitch Morse Bills
C Ben Jones** (replacement) Titans
DE Myles Garrett Browns
DE Max Crosby Raiders
DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals
DT Chris Jones* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
DT Quinn Williams Jets
DT Jeffery Simmons Titans
DL Cameron Heyward** (replacement) Steelers
OLB Matt Judon Patriots
OLB Khalil Mack* (not playing due to injury) Chargers
OLB TJ Watt* (not playing due to injury) Steelers
OLB Bradley Chubb** (replacement) Dolphins
OLB Matt Milano** (replacement) Bills
ILB Roquan Smith Ravens
ILB CJ Mosley Jets
CB Sauce Gardner Jets
CB Patrick Surtain II Broncos
CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens
CB Xavien Howard Dolphins
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers
SS Derwin James Chargers
SS Jordan Poyer Bills
LS Morgan Cox Titans
P Tommy Townsend* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Chiefs
P AJ Cole** (replacement) Raiders
Return Specialist Devin Duvernay* (not playing due to injury) Ravens
Return Specialist Jamal Agnew** (replacement) Jaguars
Special Teams Justin Hardee Jets

NFC Roster

Position Player Team
QB Jalen Hurts* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
QB Geno Smith Seahawks
QB Kirk Cousins Vikings
QB Jared Goff** (replacement) Lions
RB Saquon Barkley Giants
RB Tony Pollard* (not playing due to injury) Cowboys
RB Miles Sanders* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
RB Christian McCaffrey** (replacement) 49er
RB Saquon Barkley Giants
RB Dalvin Cook** (replacement) Vikings
FB Kyle Juszczyk 49er
WR Justin Jefferson Vikings
WR AJ Brown* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys
WR Terry McLaurin Commanders
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown** (replacement) Lions
YOU George Kittle 49er
YOU TJ Hockenson Vikings
O.T Trent Williams 49er
O.T Lane Johnson* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
O.T Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers
O.T Penei Sewell** (replacement) Lions
OG Zack Martin Cowboys
OG Landon Dickerson* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
OG Chris Lindstrom Falcons
OG Elton Jenkins** (replacement) Packers
C Jason Kelce* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
C Frank Ragnow Lions
C Tyler Biadasz** (replacement) Cowboys
DE Nick Bosa 49er
DE Brian Burns Panthers
DE Demarcus Lawrence Cowboys
DT Aaron Donald Rams
DT Jonathan Allen Commanders
DT Dexter Lawrence Giants
OLB Micah Parsons Cowboys
OLB Za’Darius Smith Vikings
OLB Haason Reddick* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
OLB Danielle Hunter** (replacement) Vikings
ILB Fred Warner 49er
ILB Demario Davis Saints
CB Darius Slay* (not playing due to Super Bowl LVII) Eagles
CB Trevon Diggs Cowboys
CB Tariq Woolen Seahawks
CB Jair Alexander Packers
CB Jalen Ramsey** (replacement) Rams
FS Quandre Diggs Seahawks
SS Buddha Baker Cardinals
SS Talanoa Hufanga 49er
LS Andrew DePaola Vikings
P Tress Way Commanders
Q Jason Myers Seahawks
Return Specialist KaVontae Turpin Cowboys
Special Teams Jeremy Reaves Commanders

How the 2023 Pro Bowl will go

This year’s Pro Bowl is not built like the game from years past.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, players will gather at Allegiant Stadium without fans to compete in Skills Challenges like Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball (yes, really) as well as a water balloon toss, golf ball drive, a passing accuracy contest and best catch competition.

Then, come game day, the top vote-getters in the best catch competition will go head-to-head in front of fans.

After that, the AFC and NFC will take on one another in a relay race they’re calling “Gridiron Gauntlet.”

That will be followed by a Weighted Wall Pull (dubbed “Move The Chains”) and Kick Tac Toe where punters and long Snappers will work together to kick pigskins into a Giant Tic Tac Toe board.

Points will be added up from these games and factored into the actual Pro Bowl Flag Football games — there will be three total 7-on-7 matches.

A complete, official schedule of the festivities and a detailed scoring explanation from the NFL can be found here.

Super Bowl 2023

If the Pro Bowl isn’t your scene and you want to see a Big Game where a Trophy and rings are handed out afterwards, Super Bowl 2023 may be more your speed.

Only thing is, you’re really going to have to shell out some serious bread to attend this year’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

At the time of publication, tickets start at $4,565 before fees on Vivid Seats.

Huge concert tours in 2023

Like the Pro Bowl, music’s All-Stars will be on full display all year long in the coming months.

Here are just five of our favorite artists you won’t want to miss in the next few months.

• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

• Taylor Swift

• Metallica

• Morgan Wallen

• Blink 182

Five artists not enough for you? Check out our comprehensive list of the 52 biggest concert tours in 2023 here.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button