Where to buy Syracuse University Basketball tickets online: Best deals for every game

Syracuse University Basketball starts their regular season at the JMA Wireless Dome against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Monday, November 7, and will host 18 home games during the 2022-23 season.

Tickets for all the games, plus the 13 away games, are on sale for fans looking to plan their attendance and get cheap seats ahead of the season. Standard admission tickets from TicketMaster, the official Ticketing partner of Syracuse athletics, range in price based on the caliber of the matchup. Games against opponents like Lehigh University start at $15, while high profile opponents like Wake Forest and Georgetown start at $35 (not including fees).

Tickets for the big SU-Duke rivalry game in February have not yet gone on sale.

Fans can easily find better deals from resellers like VividSeats and StubHub for games all season long, and you may be able to find that perfect seat that’s already spoken for on TicketMaster. Below, you can find ticket prices for all 18 Syracuse Orange home games this season, plus the best reseller deals available at the start of the season:

Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Lehigh

VividSeats: Starting at $3

StubHub: Starting at $3

TicketMaster standard admission: $15

Tuesday, Nov. 15 vs. Colgate

VividSeats: Starting at $5

StubHub: Starting at $5

TicketMaster standard admission: $15

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Northeastern

VividSeats: Starting at $9

StubHub: Starting at $9

TicketMaster standard admission: $25

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Bryant

VividSeats: Starting at $7

StubHub: Starting at $7

TicketMaster standard admission: $25

Tuesday, Dec. 6 vs. Oakland

VividSeats: Starting at $6

StubHub: Starting at $6

TicketMaster standard admission: $15

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. Georgetown

VividSeats: Starting at $36

StubHub: Starting at $39

TicketMaster standard admission: $35

Monday, Dec. 12 vs. Monmouth

VividSeats: Starting at $6

StubHub: Starting at $6

TicketMaster standard admission: $15

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Cornell

VividSeats: Starting at $9

StubHub: Starting at $9

TicketMaster standard admission: $25

Tuesday, Dec. 20 vs. Pittsburgh

VividSeats: Starting at $25

StubHub: Starting at $26

TicketMaster standard admission: $25

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Boston College

VividSeats: Starting at $29

StubHub: Starting at $30

TicketMaster standard admission: $30

Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. Virginia Tech

VividSeats: Starting at $28

StubHub: Starting at $31

TicketMaster standard admission: $30

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Notre Dame

VividSeats: Starting at $31

StubHub: Starting at $33

TicketMaster standard admission: $35

Tuesday, Jan. 24 vs. North Carolina

VividSeats: Starting at $36

StubHub: Starting at $38

TicketMaster standard admission: $35

Monday, Jan. 30 vs. Virginia

VividSeats: Starting at $31

StubHub: Starting at $35

TicketMaster standard admission: $30

Tuesday, Feb. 14 vs. NC State

VividSeats: Starting at $30

StubHub: Starting at $32

TicketMaster standard admission: $30

Saturday, Feb. 18 vs. Duke – Currently unavailable

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Georgia Tech

VividSeats: Starting at $27

StubHub: Starting at $29

TicketMaster standard admission: $30

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. Wake Forest

VividSeats: Starting at $27

StubHub: Starting at $29

TicketMaster standard admission: $35

Season tickets are priced at $250, with limited availability remaining, but you may be able to find deals or better seats from the resellers above.

Syracuse finished 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the ACC for the 2021-22 season.

