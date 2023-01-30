Where to buy NFL apparel to support Eagles, Chiefs

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our Publishing partners a commission.

After a fierce round of conference championship games last night, the teams for Super Bowl 57 have been confirmed. The Super Bowl isn’t for about two weeks, giving you plenty of time to get apparel for the whole family (including the dog) to support your favorite team. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl and how you can show off your team spirit on game day.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

The competing teams for Super Bowl 57 are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their respective matches last night. The Eagles and Chiefs have most recently won Super Bowl 52 (2017) and Super Bowl 54 (2020), respectively.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday, February 12, with kickoff set for 6:30 PM EST. This means you’ll have plenty of time to prepare for your game day watch party.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the Philadelphia Eagles serving as the home team.

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show?

Rihanna is set to perform at Super Bowl 57’s Halftime show. The “Umbrella” singer and Fenty Beauty owner has released a limited-edition Game Day Essentials collection ahead of her Halftime appearance.

Where to buy NFL apparel

Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, there are many shops that sell official team apparel for the whole family. From shirts to hats to outfits for your pooch or baby, these stores have everything you need to show off your team spirit on game day.

