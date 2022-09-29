Where the Texas offense ranks nationally per Pro Football Focus

It’s no secret that Texas has a plethora of weapons on the Offensive side of the ball.

Prior to the season, many national media experts predicted the Longhorns to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first half of the Alabama game in Week 2 certainly changed that outlook.

However, Texas has still found success running the ball with star running back Bijan Robinson and backup Roschon Johnson. It’s Astonishing to see what the two ball carriers have been able to accomplish up to this point with below average run blocking.

In regards to total offense through the first four weeks of the season, Texas lands in the middle of the pack nationally at No. 61 per Pro Football Focus. Here’s a look at PFF grades for each part of the offense up to this point.

Offensive grade



John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.9 (No. 61)

Passing grade



Tim Warner/Getty Images

Grade: 68.8 (No. 70)

Pass blocking



AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Grade: 73.6 (No. 30)

Receiving grade



Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.9 (No. 33)

Rushing grade



Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: 88.3 (No. 14)

Run blocking grade



John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 48.4 (No. 119)