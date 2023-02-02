Where the Tar Heels are in Bracketology for February

The UNC basketball program enters the month of February riding a four-game win streak and a 15-6 overall record. But what looms over the final month of the regular season is a really tough schedule.

UNC opens up the month on Wednesday by hosting a 15-7 Pitt team that beat the Tar Heels at home earlier this year. They then head down to Durham for a Showdown with Duke on Saturday night. UNC still has Clemson, NC State, Miami, Virginia and Duke again left on the schedule, which is a tough final stretch here.

It really could make-or-break UNC’s season in terms of the NCAA Tournament.

Going into this month, the bracket projections will start coming in more often as experts are making their projections. Last year at this time, UNC was firmly on the Bubble and needed to go on a run. They did just that and made it all the way to the national championship game.

This year, UNC is in the field going into this month and most mock brackets have them around the 7-8 seed.

Let’s take a look at the updated bracket projections for UNC going into the start of February.

Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players Armando Bacot (5) and Pete Nance (32) and Leaky Black (1) and Tyler Nickel (24) have a discussion during a timeout in the second half game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Northwestern in Midwest Region

Trending:

In updated Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has North Carolina staying at a No. 8 seed despite a four-game win streak.

Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head Coach Hubert Davis reacts to a play in the second half against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Memphis in Midwest Region

Trending:

Like Lunardi, Palm has UNC as a No. 8 seed and matched up in Alabama’s region.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 21: RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after banking in a three-point basket against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on January 21, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

projection: Well. 7 seeds

Trending:

Bracket Matrix factors in the averages of where they are at in mock brackets, so the 7 seed is the average.

Jan 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) passes the ball to guard Caleb Love (2) as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

projection: Well. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Memphis in East Region

Trending:

Inside the Hall has the Tar Heels in as No. 7 seed, matching up with No. 10 Memphis in the East Region.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 14: Head Coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team during the first half in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 14, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

projection: Well. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Maryland in West Region

Trending:

Kevin Sweeney has the Tar Heels out West to face Maryland with a potential date against No. 2 Kansas State looming.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button