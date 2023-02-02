Where the Tar Heels are in Bracketology for February
The UNC basketball program enters the month of February riding a four-game win streak and a 15-6 overall record. But what looms over the final month of the regular season is a really tough schedule.
UNC opens up the month on Wednesday by hosting a 15-7 Pitt team that beat the Tar Heels at home earlier this year. They then head down to Durham for a Showdown with Duke on Saturday night. UNC still has Clemson, NC State, Miami, Virginia and Duke again left on the schedule, which is a tough final stretch here.
It really could make-or-break UNC’s season in terms of the NCAA Tournament.
Going into this month, the bracket projections will start coming in more often as experts are making their projections. Last year at this time, UNC was firmly on the Bubble and needed to go on a run. They did just that and made it all the way to the national championship game.
This year, UNC is in the field going into this month and most mock brackets have them around the 7-8 seed.
Let’s take a look at the updated bracket projections for UNC going into the start of February.
Projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Northwestern in Midwest Region
In updated Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has North Carolina staying at a No. 8 seed despite a four-game win streak.
Projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Memphis in Midwest Region
Like Lunardi, Palm has UNC as a No. 8 seed and matched up in Alabama’s region.
projection: Well. 7 seeds
Bracket Matrix factors in the averages of where they are at in mock brackets, so the 7 seed is the average.
projection: Well. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Memphis in East Region
Inside the Hall has the Tar Heels in as No. 7 seed, matching up with No. 10 Memphis in the East Region.
projection: Well. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Maryland in West Region
Kevin Sweeney has the Tar Heels out West to face Maryland with a potential date against No. 2 Kansas State looming.
